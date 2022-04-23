Readout of the Secretary-General's telephone call with H.E. Mr. Naftali Bennett, Prime Minister of Israel

The Secretary-General spoke with H.E. Mr. Naftali Bennett, Prime Minister of Israel. The Secretary-General and Prime Minister Bennett discussed the situation in Jerusalem, particularly the tensions around the Holy Sites, and efforts to de-escalate current tensions, end provocations and unilateral steps, and restore calm. The Secretary-General reiterated that the status quo at the Holy Sites must be upheld and respected.

The Secretary-General reaffirmed his commitment to the achievement of the two-State solution based on relevant United Nations resolutions, international law, and prior agreements.

The Secretary-General and Prime Minister Bennett also discussed the upcoming visits of the Secretary-General to the Russian Federation and Ukraine.