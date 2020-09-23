Rapid Gender Analysis to Inform the 2021 Humanitarian Programme Cycle in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, September 2020

Introduction

BACKGROUND

The impacts of humanitarian crises are not gender neutral. Global evidence shows that when disasters strike, and humanitarian crises unfold, they have differential impacts on women, girls, men, boys and persons of diverse gender identities. Humanitarian response informed by gender analysis means that humanitarian action incorporates recommendations drawn from that robust analysis, which identifies the shifting needs, capacities and priorities of women, girls, men and boys. A recent report from the OCHA Gender Unit identified that several Humanitarian Needs Overviews (HNOs) and Humanitarian Response Plans (HRPs) had made progress in utilising and integrating gender analysis into the humanitarian response planning process but that more progress could still be made, specifically by improving sector-specific gender analysis and the application of that analysis to specific sectoral interventions. The same report identified that the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt) Humanitarian Programme Cycle (HPC) documents had made considerable progress towards gender integration and gender sensitive programming, but that more sectoral and cross cutting work could still be done since, overwhelmingly, the majority of gender analysis continued to focus on traditional areas associated with “women’s issues” such as gender-based violence (GBV), sexual and reproductive health (SRH), and maternal health.

This synthesis report is produced by CARE in partnership with OCHA. It is part of efforts to ensure a more systematic gender analysis is accessible, and utilised, throughout the 2021 HPC process. Drawing on the 2020 oPt HNO and HRP, as well as the Gender Unit’s review of several 2020 HNOs, this document synthesizes recent CARE Palestine West Bank/Gaza and OCHA generated gender analysis reports with the aim of helping HPC actors better integrate gender analysis into the planning process. To do this, the document specifically focuses on:

Summarising key gender information from recent, existing reports necessary for understanding gendered dynamics and sectoral needs, with an emphasis on Shelter, Health including SRH, Protection, and Food and Nutrition Security; and

Identifying specific recommendations to the Humanitarian Country Team (HCT) for consideration in the 2021 humanitarian programme cycle through which the 2021 HRP and HNO will be developed.

This report aims to provide additional gendered information and recommendations needed to achieve gender integration into the 2021 HPC process for the oPt. The information presented here is therefore intended to complement existing gender data, analysis, and actions presented in the 2020 HNO and HRP, not to repeat or replace it. It is important to note that, overall, the 2020 oPt HNO and HRP did a good job of identifying gendered statistics and data, as well as mainstreaming gender analysis into sectoral analysis and planning. While there is always room for improvement, the HCT’s work is to be commended.