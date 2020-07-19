Rapid Assessment on COVID-19 and Domestic and Family Violence Services across Palestine

As the coronavirus cases spread across the globe, the Palestinian Government has taken measures to contain the spread of the virus and save lives in Palestine, including isolating cities, imposing restrictions on borders, and shutting down businesses. While these measures are welcomed for the most part, the measures have left survivors of domestic violence particularly vulnerable and at an increased risk.

A new survey, administered by UN Women, of domestic and family violence services across Palestine suggests that domestic violence has increased due to the conditions created by the COVID 19 pandemic, which in most cases resulted in lock down of survivors of violence with their abusers. With families in lockdown, helplines are seeing a surge of cases requesting a multitude of services.

It makes recommendations to be considered by governments, international communities, women’s rights organizations, civil society organizations, and other practitioners.