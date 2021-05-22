Ramallah: Moroccan Humanitarian Aid Handed to Palestinian National Authority

The urgent humanitarian aid sent on high instructions of HM King Mohammed VI, Chairman of the Al-Quds Committee, for the benefit of the Palestinians, was handed on Thursday in Ramallah to the Palestinian National Authority.

The delivery of this aid took place in the presence of the Ambassador, Director of the Representative Office of the Kingdom of Morocco in Ramallah, Mohamed Hamzaoui, the adviser of the Palestinian President for religious affairs and Islamic relations, Mahmoud Al-Habbach, and the Palestinian Minister of Health, Mai Al-Kailah, and other personalities.

The aid, which was sent to Marka International Airport in Amman, Jordan, before entering by land through the Jordan-Palestine border crossing, consists of 40 tons of basic foodstuffs, medicines for emergency care and blankets.

Speaking on this occasion, Mahmoud Al-Habbach described as a "generous gesture" the humanitarian aid sent, on high instructions of HM the King to the Palestinian people, which confirms once again the solidarity of Morocco with the Palestinian people.

"The Palestinian people need to feel supported by their brothers and friends, and the gesture of HM King Mohammed VI is part of this context," he said.

He expressed, on behalf of the Palestinian President, his deep gratitude and thanks to His Majesty the King for this gesture, expressing the hope that all brothers will support the resistance of the Palestinian people.

For her part, the Palestinian Minister of Health said that the humanitarian aid sent by the Kingdom of Morocco comes at a time when the Palestinian people are in the grip of the brutal Israeli aggression, adding that the Palestinian people are in dire need of such assistance, especially in the Gaza Strip, where 259 people have fallen as martyrs, including 63 children and 36 women.

She expressed her thanks to the Kingdom of Morocco, King, Government and People, for its efforts to support the Palestinian people and alleviate their suffering in the face of Israeli violations.

The Moroccan ambassador in Ramallah highlighted this noble royal initiative which sets an example of active solidarity and confirms the respect by the Kingdom of Morocco, under the leadership of HM the King, of its commitment to support the just Palestinian cause and its attachment to the internationally agreed two-state solution.

He stressed that HM the King, Chairman of the Al-Quds Committee, has always placed the Palestinian issue at the forefront of His concerns, combining international and regional diplomatic efforts and work on the ground through the guidance that the Sovereign provides to the Bayt Mal Al-Quds agency, which plays an important and pioneering role in supporting the resistance of the inhabitants of the Holy city.

MAP 21 mai 2021