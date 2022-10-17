QRCS, Zakat Fund deliver 5,000 food parcels to poor families of Gaza [EN/AR]

October 17th, 2022 - Doha: With QR 1,125,000 funding from the Zakat Fund of Qatar’s Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has completed the distribution of 5,000 food parcels to the poorest families of Gaza.

According to Dr. Akram Nassar, head of QRCS’s representation office in Gaza, the project helped to alleviate the suffering of around 30,000 beneficiaries worst hit by war and blockade, including patients, older persons, persons with disability, and other vulnerable groups.

One of the beneficiaries from the project is Umm Mohamed, a Bedouin who lives in northern Gaza. While receiving a food parcel under the project, the worried poor lady felt happy that she would be able to feed her nine malnourished children.

With tearful eyes, Umm Mohamed explained that she lived with her kids at a home that lacked the slightest requirements for a decent living. “For one year now, I have not received any humanitarian aid,” she said. “There is no job for me or my husband, and I borrow money to secure food for my children. I am very grateful to the benevolent people who brought happiness to my children and relieved some of my suffering”.

About Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS)

Established in 1978, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) is Qatar’s first humanitarian and volunteering organization that aims to assist and empower vulnerable individuals and communities without partiality or discrimination.

QRCS is a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, which consists of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and 192 National Societies. It is also a member of several GCC, Arab, and Islamic organizations, such as the Islamic Committee of International Crescent and the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization (ARCO). In this legally recognized capacity, QRCS has access to disaster and conflict zones, thus serving as an auxiliary to the State of Qatar in its humanitarian and social efforts — a role that distinguishes it from other local charities and NGOs.

Both locally and internationally, QRCS has relief and development operations in numerous countries throughout the Middle East, Asia, Africa, Europe, and Central and South America. Its humanitarian mandates include disaster preparedness, response, recovery, and risk reduction. To mitigate the impact of disasters and improve the livelihoods of affected populations, QRCS provides medical services, food, water, shelter, and other needs of local communities. It is also active at the humanitarian diplomacy and advocacy front.

With the help of a vast network of trained, committed staff and volunteers, QRCS aspires to improve the lives of vulnerable people by mobilizing the power of humanity, inspired by the seven Fundamental Principles of humanitarian action: humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary service, unity, and universality.