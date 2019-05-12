QRCS, UNRWA launch fundraising campaign for Palestine

May 12th, 2019 ― Doha: As part of an initiative from the UN Secretary-General’s Humanitarian Envoy, Dr. Ahmed M. Al-Meraikhi, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) and the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) have launched a joint humanitarian campaign for Gaza.

Under the “Bring Hope for Gaza” drive, the two partners will mobilize financial resources during the holy month of Ramadan, to support the services provided by UNRWA for the Palestinian people in Gaza. “The purpose of this campaign is to spotlight the calamity of our Palestinian brothers, let their voice be heard, and urge the international community to help those blockaded in Gaza,” said Ali bin Hassan Al-Hammadi, Secretary-General of QRCS.

“In a sad culmination of decades of tragedies for the Palestinian people, UNRWA’s aid has been cut due to limited contributions by donors. As a result, the main and perhaps only UN agency concerned with Palestine had to reduce its humanitarian services over the past few months”.

An agreement to this initiative, spearheaded by Dr. Al-Meraikhi, was signed with UNRWA to work together to raise the funds needed to continue serving the Palestinian refugees, particularly in Gaza. As a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, QRCS has a responsibility to back fellow organizations that share the same humanitarian goals and values. “Public fundraising will run throughout the holy month of Ramadan, and there will be awareness messages in the media and QRCS’s social media. All the donations collected will go directly to UNRWA. I am confident that the people of Qatar will respond well, with their absolute commitment to this humanitarian cause,” Mr. Al-Hammadi noted.

Dana Al-Fardan, a female Qatari composer, took part in the “Bring Hope for Gaza” campaign, by traveling to Jordan and visiting some UNRWA schools. “It is easier said than experienced,” she commented. “Our brothers face unbearable difficulties on a daily basis. It is the duty of everyone to do their best to help UNRWA, enabling it to provide as much health care, education, and food as possible. Let’s give them hope for a better future”. She added, “It is my honor to be with my brothers. I spent a nice time that I will never forget. I am here to tell them: We stand up for you. Your steadfastness is a source of pride. One day, the adversities of life must come to an end”.

Ms. Al-Fardan also sent a message to the Qatari society: “If you want a meaningful life, join us in this noble campaign. Bring a smile to children’s faces, and secure food for a poor family. The path to Paradise starts here”.

According to her, the new drive is part of Qatar’s unrivaled humanitarian legacy under the wise leadership of H.H. Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, who is always at the forefront of efforts to support Palestine and all needy countries around the world.

In August 2018, the UN Secretary-General tasked Dr. Al-Meraikhi with focusing his attention on UNRWA. After sponsoring Ms. Al-Fardan’s musical performance on UN Day in Qatar a few months later, he approached her, QRCS, and UNRWA to collectively support a campaign to help the Palestinians in need.

Dr. Al-Meraikhi strongly supports dynamic partnerships and encourages innovative ways of working to meet the rising global humanitarian needs. “This campaign illustrates the strong commitment to the Palestinian refugees by the Qatari people and QRCS, and shows that commitment by supporting UNRWA’s efforts,” he noted while filming the campaign’s video in Jordan. “The fundraising campaign by QRCS sends a powerful signal of solidarity to Palestinian refugees at a time when their plight is worsening,” said Abdi Aynte, Director of the UNRWA Strategic Partnerships Division. “The State of Qatar and its people have spared no effort in ensuring that the dignity and human security of Palestinian refugees are protected.”