QRCS, UNRWA launch Dignity Is Priceless winterization campaign for Palestinian refugees [EN/AR]

December 26th, 2020 ― Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) and the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) have launched a joint humanitarian campaign to help the Palestinian people during the winter of 2020-2021.

Under the theme of #DignityIsPriceless, the campaign is aimed at raising $1.1 million (or over QR 4 million) to implement a number of winterization projects for the benefit of 123,000 Palestinians affected by the cold weather. It has an approval No. 1315/2020 from the Regulatory Authority for Charitable Activities (RACA).

The UNRWA will work together with the representation missions of QRCS in Gaza and the West Bank and Jerusalem to conduct the following projects:

Shelter: Tarpaulin sheets will be distributed to cover the holes in the roofs or walls of homes of 6,000 families (36,000 persons on average), at a cost of QR 1,625,000. Food: QRCS and UNRWA will distribute food parcels containing the basic food staples to meet the needs of 6,000 families (35,000 persons), mainly children and older persons, at a total cost of QR 450,000. Winterization aid: 6,000 Palestinian families will receive winterization kits, which contain mattresses, gas stoves, diapers for babies and older persons, and hygiene kits, at a cost of QR 450,000. Jackets for children: There are 15,000 school students who will receive warm jackets to protect them against the cold weather, at a cost of QR 1.5 million.

Ali bin Hassan Al-Hammadi, Secretary-General of QRCS, said, “This campaign is the first of the fruits of the framework memorandum of understanding (MoU) recently signed by QRCS and the UNRWA, to work together to provide diverse forms of humanitarian support for Palestinian refugees, within the shared goals and vision of backing the UNRWA’s services for the Palestinians where they are”.

“Serving the Palestinian people is a top priority for QRCS’s foreign humanitarian operations, by undertaking hundreds of relief and development projects to improve the living standards of those in need,” said Mr. Al-Hammadi. “We realize the important mandate undertaken by the UNRWA to meet the needs of the people of Palestine and ease the burdens and difficulties they face. In particular, the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak has weighed heavily on their lives, health, and incomes”.

Philippe Lazzarini, Commissioner-General of the UNRWA, welcomed the campaign and stated, “The generous support from QRCS to the UNRWA comes at a critical time for 5.7 million Palestinian refugees at risk in the region. This is a partnership that I respect and value with an organization that is known for its solidarity with vulnerable people at times of need.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic ravages global economies and hits hard 1.5 million Palestinian refugees in Gaza, QRCS steps in to make their voices heard and raise $1.1 million in order to help them get through the looming threat of winter.

“I would like to thank QRCS leadership for their humanitarian commitment and the generous people of Qatar for their contribution to helping thousands of Palestinian families stay warm, sheltered, and nourished during these difficult months.

“The Palestinian refugees did not choose to become refugees. For decades, they have been waiting for a solution to their plight. COVID-19 has even exacerbated the daily challenges they must overcome. Your contributions will go a long way towards fulfilling their basic needs and protecting their human dignity,” Mr. Lazzarini concluded.

Yousef Mohamed Al-Awadi, Director of Resource Mobilization at QRCS, invited the rich in Qatar to support the Dignity Is Priceless campaign, as a noble endeavor to alleviate the suffering of our Palestinian sisters and brothers during the winter.

As per a fatwa from QRCS’s Sharia Committee, he explained, it is religiously permissible to donate to the projects above.

