QRCS supports Palestine Red Crescent hospital in Al-Quds [EN/AR]

June 16th, 2020 Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) is about to complete a project to renovate and furnish the department of operations and sterilization at the Palestine Red Crescent Society’s (PRCS) Hospital – Al-Quds Branch.

With a total budget of $511,300 (QR 1,866, 245), the project was initiated in 2018, and it is now 85% complete.

The project involves renovating the department of operations and sterilization, reconstructing the power system, installing an elevator connecting the operations and sterilization units, and providing the operations unit with medical equipment to be used in surgeries.

This includes operating light, operating table, stretcher, patient bed, vital signs monitor, suction machine, reverse osmosis (RO) system for central sterile services department (CSSD), anesthesia trolley, CR Machine, fluid warmer, and mayo table.

With a total of 12,000 beneficiaries per year, the project is a major one implemented by QRCS’s representation office in Al-Quds. It is aimed at improving the hospital’s capacity to provide essential health services for the people of Al-Quds.

Once complete, the project will help the hospital to obtain licensing, as the operations department had not been renovated since 1985.

Both QRCS and PRCS are working together on the project, in order to develop the hospital’s performance, meet the applicable quality standards, alleviate the suffering the Palestinian citizens, and reduce the need to travel to other countries for health care.

Established in 1953, the PRCS’s hospital in Al-Quds is a leading health care provider in the field of obstetrics and genecology, performing 1,000 surgeries per month and 3,500 deliveries per year. It has a capacity of 40 beds, two outpatient clinics, ambulance and emergency department, and volunteers department.

The hospital is holder of ISO 9001:2008 and the Joint Commission International (JCI) accreditation. With 250 staff, it has a preterm baby intensive care unit (ICU), as well as the city’s only ambulance and emergency department managed by a National Society.

About Qatar Red Crescent (QRCS)

Established in 1978, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) is a humanitarian volunteering organization that aims to assist and empower vulnerable individuals and communities without partiality or discrimination.

QRCS is a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, which consists of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and 191 National Societies. QRCS is also a member of several GCC, Arab, and Islamic organizations, such as the Islamic Committee of International Crescent and the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization (ARCO). In this legally recognized capacity, QRCS has access to disaster and conflict zones, thus serving as an auxiliary to the State of Qatar in its humanitarian efforts — a role that distinguishes it from other local charities and NGOs.

QRCS operates both locally and internationally and has ongoing international relief and development projects in a number of countries throughout the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and Europe. QRCS's humanitarian actions include providing support in disaster preparedness, disaster response, risk reduction, and disaster recovery. To mitigate the impact of disasters and improve the livelihoods of affected populations, QRCS provides medical services, healthcare, and social development to local communities. It is also active at the humanitarian advocacy front. With the help of a vast network of trained, committed staff and volunteers, QRCS aspires to improve the lives of vulnerable people by mobilizing the power of humanity.

QRCS works under the umbrella of the seven international humanitarian principles: Humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary service, unity, and universality