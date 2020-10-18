QRCS supports Palestine Red Crescent ambulance service [EN/AR]

October 18th, 2020 ― Doha: The representation mission of Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) in the West Bank and Jerusalem has recently procured two ambulance vehicles for the ambulance and emergency service of Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS).

At a total cost of $196,073 (or QR 715,666), the two 2019 Mercedes Sprinter 316 CDI vans are equipped with medical devices and supplies to ensure optimized preparedness and response.

A few months ago, a cooperation of agreement was signed between QRCS and PRCS to secure the new ambulance vehicles, with an estimated 4,800 beneficiaries per year.

Dr. Khaled Gouda, General Manager of PRCS, said, “In the name of PRCS and its president and associates, I would like to express our grateful thanks to the government and people of Qatar, as well as QRCS, for their unwavering support to the Palestinian people at all times, particularly under the exceptional economic, political, and health challenges facing our people. These fully-equipped ambulance vehicles are one of the numerous forms of help provided to us by QRCS, through diverse health, social, and relief projects”.

Zeina Hamoud, Acting Director of QRCS’s representation mission in the West Bank and Jerusalem, said the support to the ambulance and emergency service is part of an integrated intervention scheme adopted by QRCS many years ago to build the emergency response capacity of its Palestinian counterpart.

In 2016, two ambulance vehicles were procured for Gaza, and the emergency stock in Jerusalem and the West Bank was supported. Another project was implemented in 2017 to support PRCS’s ambulance and emergency services with ambulance vehicles, medications, and medical consumables.

She revealed another similar project to be launched by QRCS, which involves purchasing two more ambulance vehicles and covering the costs of their operation for six months, under the 2020-2021 plan.

It is important to enhance PRCS’s ambulance and emergency service, as the organization responds to large emergencies that result in many severe and mild injuries. This exhausts the emergency ambulance vehicles and resources.

Having the primary mandate of offering such services, PRCS needs to keep its ambulance system and rapid intervention plans ready to take action 24/7.

PRCS has 15 main ambulance centers in Jerusalem and other cities, with 180 ambulance vehicles, 348 first responders, and 200 volunteers. It owns the only first responder institute in Palestine.