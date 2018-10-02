QRCS Supports Gaza Families with Microenterprises

September, 2018 ― Doha: "My ambition is to become a well-known maker of handicraft and art works, in order to maintain my family after the death of my late father," said Tahrir Mosleh (27) as she was awarded a microenterprise under Qatar Red Crescent Society's (QRCS) project to improve the living conditions of poor families in the Gaza Strip.

"I'm planning to open a small bazaar in central Gaza to sell handmade and artistic products, capitalizing on my four-year experience in art, sculpture, and recycling. I hold a bachelor of visual arts education," Ms. Mosleh added.

She explained that QRCS's new project would help her to support her family in the face of financial difficulties, as well as contribute to seize a good share in the local market, which is largely controlled by imported goods.

Dr. Akram Nassar, director of QRCS's representation office in Gaza, said the project is coordinated with Palestine's Ministry of Social Development. "Apart from microenterprises, the project also involves providing food baskets for poor families and installing lighting systems at the houses of low-income patients".

"Costing around $500,000, it is designed to help the poor people of Gaza, who have been suffering terrible economic conditions since 10 years," he noted.

A total of 60 entrepreneurial grants were approved, with an average of $3,000 each, depending on the requirements of Gaza's labor market. A set of criteria was used to select the beneficiaries, including the families with female breadwinners, people with disability, and unemployed graduates.

About Qatar Red Crescent (QRCS)

Established in 1978, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) is a humanitarian volunteering organization that aims to assist and empower vulnerable individuals and communities without partiality or discrimination.

QRCS is a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, which consists of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and 190 National Societies. QRCS is also a member of several GCC, Arab, and Islamic organizations, such as the Islamic Committee of International Crescent and the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization (ARCO). In this legally recognized capacity, QRCS has access to disaster and conflict zones, thus serving as an auxiliary to the State of Qatar in its humanitarian efforts — a role that distinguishes it from other local charities and NGOs.

QRCS operates both locally and internationally and has ongoing international relief and development projects in a number of countries throughout the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and Europe. QRCS's humanitarian actions include providing support in disaster preparedness, disaster response, risk reduction, and disaster recovery. To mitigate the impact of disasters and improve the livelihoods of affected populations, QRCS provides medical services, healthcare, and social development to local communities. It is also active at the humanitarian advocacy front. With the help of a vast network of trained, committed staff and volunteers, QRCS aspires to improve the lives of vulnerable people by mobilizing the power of humanity.

QRCS works under the umbrella of the seven international humanitarian principles: Humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary service, unity, and universality.