02 Jan 2019

QRCS supports cystoscopy services in Gaza hospitals [EN/AR]

Report
from Qatar Red Crescent Society
Published on 02 Jan 2019
© Qatar Red Crescent Society
© Qatar Red Crescent Society
preview
Download PDF (760.33 KB)English version
preview
Download PDF (965.59 KB)Arabic version

January 2nd, 2019 ― Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has procured two cystoscopes for the Alouda Hospital in northern Gaza, under its project to enhance cystoscopy services in the blockade.

At a total cost of $435,000, the new equipment will be used in cystoscopic urography and laser lithotripsy.

Dr. Akram Nassar, Head of QRCS Mission in Gaza, said, "This project is a significant contribution to the urology services in Gaza hospitals. It will help treat the large numbers of urologic patients, who suffer health problems due to the high salinity of drinking water in Gaza".

Also, the project will address the issue of having to refer the patients for treatment abroad.

Regarding the importance of these supplies, Dr. Ahmed Mehana, Director of the hospital, explained that the new equipment will serve the 380,000 population of the North Gaza Governorate.

The high-tech equipment will remove urinary tract stones with no need for surgical intervention, causing no medical complications at all.

"Now, the Alouda Hospital has a whole package of surgical and endoscopic urology services," he added.

The Gaza Cystoscopy Services Enhancement project covers three health facilities: the Alouda Hospital, Patient's Friends Society Clinic, and Hayfa Medical Center. Its purpose is to improve the quality of urology services offered at hospitals of the Ministry of Health (MOH) and public hospitals.

