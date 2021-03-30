QRCS support PRCS COVID-19 control efforts in West Bank [EN/AR]

March 29th, 2021 ― Doha: The representation mission of Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) in the West Bank and Jerusalem has executed a COVID-19 response project, working together with Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) to control the outbreak in the West bank.

With an overall budget of $40,000, the project falls under the COVID-19 Emergency Response Initiative in 22 countries across the world’s six continents.

The purpose of the project is to upgrade PRCS’s capacity to fight the pandemic, ease the burdens on Palestine’s Ministry of Health (MOH), and protect 8,500 children, women, and men per month.

To that end, QRCS provided medications and medical consumables at a cost of $10,320, as well as $23,400 worth of medical equipment, under strict preventive measures as per the instructions of MOH.

PRCS had issued an appeal for support, to be able to continue providing its emergency medical services amid increasing numbers of COVID-19 infections. The National Society is the main ambulatory service provider in the West Bank, taking the patients to and among hospitals. Some of its facilities are used as quarantine and isolation centers, in coordination with MOH.

Under the project, 26 vital signs monitors were purchased and installed into 26 ambulance vehicles engaged in the response, following the standard technical specifications and applicable tendering procedures.

Based on the needs of PRCS, a list of medications and medical consumables was developed. Then, the contract was awarded to the winning bidder. All the contracted supplies were procured on the delivery dates.

This project is part of QRCS’s initiative to back the fellow National Societies in 22 countries across six continents, aimed at protecting 320,000 persons against the virus, with a total budget of QR 2,236,827.

These countries are: Palestine, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Nepal, Tajikistan, Mongolia, Laos, Vanuatu, Ethiopia, Chad, Senegal, Mauritania, Ivory Coast, Mali, Sierra Leone, Albania, Kosovo, Montenegro, Venezuela, El Salvador, Peru, and Panama.

The list of activities conducted by QRCS in support of those countries includes provision of equipment and supplies for health facilities, provision of medicines and medical supplies, protection for medical professionals and volunteers, provision of food and shelter for families worst affected by loss of income, and provision of protective supplies (masks, gloves, sanitizers, etc.).