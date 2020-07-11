QRCS sponsors surgeries at Gaza’s Al-Shefaa Medical Complex [EN/AR]

July 11th, 2020 ― Doha: In a sophisticated surgery that lasted for hours inside the operating room of the Al-Shefaa Medical Complex in Gaza, Dr. Iad Al-Roubi, the senior urologist hired by Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS), and his medical team managed to remove a big prostate gland enlargement in a patient (65) who suffered blocked urination for years.

Describing the pre-surgery case, Dr. Al-Roubi said, “We made medical ultrasound imaging, which showed that the prostate was 80 gm in size — too larger than normal. During the operation, we were surprised to find that the prostate was much larger — around 180-200 gm. We decided to remove the tumor using endoscopy, and we completed the surgery and removed the tumor in a very short time”.

At his room, the patient, Abdul-Kareem Alyan, said he became better able to practice his normal life after the surgery, which put an end to his suffering since 2016. He valued the role of Dr. Al-Roubi and his team in the treatment. Last year, he traveled abroad for a laser intervention, but he back then could not afford the high costs.

These surgical interventions are part of QRCS’s Specialized Surgery Support Project in Gaza. Since December 2019, 182 significant surgeries have been performed, and 1,506 patients have been treated at the outpatient clinic and department of urology at the Al-Shefaa Medical Complex.

The multifaceted project involves a wide range of surgical specializations, such as cardiothoracic, cardiovascular, and orthopedic surgeries. Under the project, there are local clinical pharmacy programs and advanced minimally invasive surgery (MIS) training. It supports the MSc Health Care Management and Diploma in Anesthesiology and Intensive Care (DAIC), as well as the treatment of patients with phenylketonuria (PKU). The overall budget of the project is $1.4 million, totally funded by QRCS.

Gaza is one of the top priorities in QRCS’s foreign operations. Last year, 21 humanitarian projects were implemented in different sectors, to improve the quality of services provided for the population. The number of beneficiaries exceeded around 1 million in total.

These included the Medical Expertise and Training Project, with a cost of QR 3,460,000, the Ultrasound Service Development Project for Health Care Centers (QR 1,366,776), and the Improvement of Living Conditions for Poor Families Project ($500,000).

Three multi-specialty medical convoys were deployed, at a total cost of QR 329,340, and 30 cochlear implants were secured for children with partial hearing loss, as part of the frequent visits by the Qatari Cochlear Implant Delegation to Palestine.

This year, QRCS will continue to back the health sector of Gaza, by launching many new projects to upgrade the infrastructure of health facilities, as well as to build the capacity of local medical personnel through medical scholarships and recruitment of specialists to the blockade.

