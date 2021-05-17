QRCS’s office in Gaza bombed and destroyed [EN/AR]

17-05-2021____Doha, the QRCS ‘s office in Gaza, was shelled by Israeli occupation forces on Monday, 17-05-2021, at 6:00 p.m. Jerusalem time, two Palestinians were killed and wounding 10 Palestinian citizens. Condemning the targeting of its office in Gaza, QRCS will continue to operate relief in accordance with the International Humanitarian Law and emphasizing that the targeting of Red Crescent teams and headquarters is a violation, as well as its continued humanitarian work and relief assistance to those affected in the Gaza, in cooperation with the Palestinian Red Crescent.

H.E Ambassador Ali bin Hassan al-Hammadi, Secretary-General of the QRCS, stated that the grave violation of the Qatar Red Crescent Office in Gaza was a flagrant violation of the various charters, customs and conventions of Geneva and its additional protocols under the 1951 ratification by Israel, but serious violation of the QRCS’s office, which operates under the umbrella of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies and the Palestinian Red Crescent Society, is a violation against the crews. Medical and humanitarian action, which is internationally recognized, may amount to war crimes and also crimes against humanity. QRCS reminds all parties of the international community and the humanitarian movement of the need to abide by the principles and provisions of international humanitarian law, particularly in the circumstances of armed conflicts. The QRCS condemns the targeting of its office in Gaza, while stressing the need for relief teams to continue their work in accordance with the International Humanitarian Law, noting that the targeting of QRCS’s office is a violation of international humanitarian law, and stresses its continued humanitarian functions and the provision of relief assistance to those affected in Gaza in cooperation with the Palestinian Red Crescent.

\##End of Text##

About Qatar Red Crescent (QRCS)

Established in 1978, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) is a humanitarian volunteering organization that aims to assist and empower vulnerable individuals and communities without partiality or discrimination.

QRCS is a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, which consists of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and 191 National Societies. QRCS is also a member of several GCC, Arab, and Islamic organizations, such as the Islamic Committee of International Crescent and the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization (ARCO). In this legally recognized capacity, QRCS has access to disaster and conflict zones, thus serving as an auxiliary to the State of Qatar in its humanitarian efforts — a role that distinguishes it from other local charities and NGOs.

QRCS operates both locally and internationally and has ongoing international relief and development projects in a number of countries throughout the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and Europe. QRCS's humanitarian actions include providing support in disaster preparedness, disaster response, risk reduction, and disaster recovery. To mitigate the impact of disasters and improve the livelihoods of affected populations, QRCS provides medical services, healthcare, and social development to local communities. It is also active at the humanitarian advocacy front. With the help of a vast network of trained, committed staff and volunteers, QRCS aspires to improve the lives of vulnerable people by mobilizing the power of humanity.

QRCS works under the umbrella of the seven international humanitarian principles: humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary service, unity, and universality.