QRCS Reopens Cardiac Department in Gaza Hospital [EN/AR]

September 23rd, 2018 ― Doha: In a big ceremony in the Gaza Strip, the new Department of Cardiology at the Nasser Medical Complex was reopened, following a renovation project funded by Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS).

The ceremony was attended by government officials, decision-makers, representatives of QRCS's representation office in Gaza, and media reporters.

"By supporting the project of renovating and furnishing the department, QRCS seeks to upgrade the cardiology services for the 650,000 population of the southern parts of the blockade," said Dr. Akram Nassar, Director of QRCS's office in Gaza.

"It is part of our plan to develop the health sector of Gaza, particularly in areas that lack adequate human and financial resources, including chronic diseases such as cardiac diseases".

According to Dr. Nassar, the new project increased the capacity of the Department of Cardiology by 35%. The beds at the intensive care unit (ICU) has also increased by 60%. The department's area was expanded from 400 sq-m to 650 sq-m.

"At a total value of $284,000, the project involved procuring quantities of medical equipment and consumables, in order to improve specialized services, treatment and IVU for cardiac patients," he added.

Dr. Mohamed Zakkut, General Manager of Nasser Medical Complex, commended QRCS's relentless efforts to support Gaza's medical sector, amid blockade and border closure, which had had a negative impact on the health conditions.

The new project, he explained, is a valuable contribution to the health services for patients. It will also help the medical personnel with medical supplies.