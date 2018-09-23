23 Sep 2018

QRCS Reopens Cardiac Department in Gaza Hospital [EN/AR]

Report
from Qatar Red Crescent Society
Published on 23 Sep 2018
preview
Download PDF (763.77 KB)English version
preview
Download PDF (963.75 KB)Arabic version

September 23rd, 2018 ― Doha: In a big ceremony in the Gaza Strip, the new Department of Cardiology at the Nasser Medical Complex was reopened, following a renovation project funded by Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS).

The ceremony was attended by government officials, decision-makers, representatives of QRCS's representation office in Gaza, and media reporters.

"By supporting the project of renovating and furnishing the department, QRCS seeks to upgrade the cardiology services for the 650,000 population of the southern parts of the blockade," said Dr. Akram Nassar, Director of QRCS's office in Gaza.

"It is part of our plan to develop the health sector of Gaza, particularly in areas that lack adequate human and financial resources, including chronic diseases such as cardiac diseases".

According to Dr. Nassar, the new project increased the capacity of the Department of Cardiology by 35%. The beds at the intensive care unit (ICU) has also increased by 60%. The department's area was expanded from 400 sq-m to 650 sq-m.

"At a total value of $284,000, the project involved procuring quantities of medical equipment and consumables, in order to improve specialized services, treatment and IVU for cardiac patients," he added.

Dr. Mohamed Zakkut, General Manager of Nasser Medical Complex, commended QRCS's relentless efforts to support Gaza's medical sector, amid blockade and border closure, which had had a negative impact on the health conditions.

The new project, he explained, is a valuable contribution to the health services for patients. It will also help the medical personnel with medical supplies.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.