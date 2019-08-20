QRCS provides vital medical equipment for Gaza health centers [EN/AR]

August 20th, 2019 ― Doha: Dr. Mona Al-Ailah, obstetrics and gynecology specialist at the Daraj Primary Health Care Center in eastern Gaza, took notes as she was attending training for the center’s medical staff, to learn how to use the ultrasound machines recently provided by Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS).

These provisions are part of a larger project to upgrade medical imaging services at the blockade’s public health centers.

According to her, this much-needed specialized training enabled the participants to explore the capabilities of the newly supplied state-of-the-art equipment.

“From day one, the instructor taught us new skills and information,” Dr. Al-Ailah said. “With these machines, we can identify normal and abnormal fetal development signs. They can be used to collect accurate and detailed data about the formation of the fetus (such as the head, heart, kidneys, and bones) throughout pregnancy. Based on such input, we will be able to decide on how to best deal with different cases”.

Regarding the importance of this medical training, Dr. Mohamed Al-Ajlah, the program’s instructor and diagnostic radiologist at Al-Shefaa Medical Complex, explained, “We focused on the early detection of fetal abnormalities, using 2D-ultrasounds. This will be beneficial in reducing the number of pregnant women referred to Al-Shefaa Medical Complex from all health centers of Gaza”.

So far, 26 female physicians have acquired new skills to diagnose and treat the cases effectively. He revealed plans to expand the in-service training program later.

At a total cost of $326,000 (QR 1,189,900), QRCS procured 14 2D- and 4D-ultrasound machines and secured the medical staff training.

“We offer comprehensive prenatal care services at 28 health centers across Gaza,” said Dr. Nahla Halas, Director of Women’s Center at the Palestinian Ministry of Health’s Primary Health Care Centers. “The past few years saw inadequate ultrasonography resources. Only eight health centers had ultrasound machines”.

In relation to quality, the old ultrasound machines gave unclear and inaccurate results. Many pregnant women had to visit health centers in distant places, or even to seek costly services at private medical clinics.

With QRCS’s latest project, Dr. Halas expected lower fetal morbidity and mortality rates, as well as more pregnant women visiting health centers, instead of outpatient and obstetrics departments at public hospitals.

Dr. Mohamed S. Ibrahim, Executive Director of QRCS’s Relief and International Development Division, considered the enhancement of the health sector a “top priority for QRCS’s interventions in Gaza”.

“Over a decade, we have contributed greatly to the health care services provided for our Palestinian brothers and sisters, by supporting the medical professionals, facilities, equipment, supplies, and community health education,” he added.

In the face of persistently difficult living conditions, Dr. Ibrahim called upon all the individual and institutional donors in Qatar to continue to help the vulnerable in Gaza.

