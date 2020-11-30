QRCS provides medical equipment to protect 24,000 students in Gaza

November 30th, 2020 ― Doha: In cooperation with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education in Gaza, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has distributed 77 digital thermometers to 44 public schools in the blockade’s five governorates, with a view to controlling the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) and ensuring a safe school environment for students and teachers.

Eng. Mohamed Nassar, Director of Projects Department at the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, said the contribution of QRCS met the needs of the ministry to ensure a safe educational process, by securing all the materials to protect the safety of staff and students at public schools.

According to him, 24,000 boys and girls are being checked with the new thermometers. He valued QRCS’s constant efforts to help the Palestinian people.

Dr. Akram Nassar, Director of QRCS’s representation mission in Gaza, highlighted their support to Gaza’s schools, as an emergency response to the Coronavirus pandemic, keeping the students safe as they attend their schools. “We have ongoing health projects to alleviate the impact of difficult circumstances imposed by the virus,” said Dr. Nassar. “There is a project to provide emergency Coronavirus control supplies totaling $95,000 in value. It involved procuring 800 swab kits, sanitizers, gloves, and medical consumables for the Ministry of Health”. “Also, 13,000 liters of disinfectants (sodium hypochlorite), shoes, and leather gloves were delivered to the Municipality of Gaza, in order to protect its workers,” he added.

About Qatar Red Crescent (QRCS)

Established in 1978, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) is a humanitarian volunteering organization that aims to assist and empower vulnerable individuals and communities without partiality or discrimination.

QRCS is a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, which consists of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and 191 National Societies. QRCS is also a member of several GCC, Arab, and Islamic organizations, such as the Islamic Committee of International Crescent and the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization (ARCO). In this legally recognized capacity, QRCS has access to disaster and conflict zones, thus serving as an auxiliary to the State of Qatar in its humanitarian efforts — a role that distinguishes it from other local charities and NGOs.

QRCS operates both locally and internationally and has ongoing international relief and development projects in a number of countries throughout the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and Europe. QRCS's humanitarian actions include providing support in disaster preparedness, disaster response, risk reduction, and disaster recovery. To mitigate the impact of disasters and improve the livelihoods of affected populations, QRCS provides medical services, healthcare, and social development to local communities. It is also active at the humanitarian advocacy front. With the help of a vast network of trained, committed staff and volunteers, QRCS aspires to improve the lives of vulnerable people by mobilizing the power of humanity.

QRCS works under the umbrella of the seven international humanitarian principles: Humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary service, unity, and universality.