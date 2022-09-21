QRCS provides hearing aids for Gaza newborn children [EN/AR]

September 21st, 2022 ― Doha: Ayesh (11 months) and his mother smiled and looked optimistic as the baby had hearing aids placed for him for the first time at Emaar Association for Development and Rehabilitation in northern Gaza.

This intervention, the mother said, would put an end to her worries since she was informed of her son’s severe hearing loss as he was vaccinated at a primary care clinic of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). “I am hopeful and confident that the next stage of rehabilitation and follow-up will help my son to have a normal childhood with good communication and language development,” she said.

This intervention is part of a project of early detection and intervention for hearing impairment among newborns in Gaza, carried out by Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) in cooperation with Atfaluna Society for Deaf Children and Emaar Association for Development and Rehabilitation, with a total cost of $378,000.

Dr. Akram Nassar, head of QRCS’s representation office in Gaza, emphasized the importance of providing hearing aids for newborn children under this project, which supports Palestine’s Ministry of Health (MOH) and UNRWA in ensuring better services for those diagnosed with congenital hearing problems.

He explained, “This project is one of QRCS’s priorities to provide a full package of quality services that include (1) early hearing tests for newborn children at MOH and UNRWA primary care centers, (2) a total of 4,242 advanced hearing tests for the diagnosed children at Atfaluna and Emaar, (3) provision of 466 hearing aids for 233 boys and girls, and (4) awareness and rehabilitation programs and home visits for the beneficiaries and their families”.

QRCS had completed a project to furnish 10 audiometry units at MOH and UNRWA primary care centers, at a total cost of $269,120, which secured early hearing tests for 6,500 children.