QRCS provides Gaza hospitals with multifaceted resources [EN/AR]

August 3rd, 2021 ― Doha: The representation mission of Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS), in cooperation with Palestine’s Ministry of Health (MOH), continues to execute the Gaza Specialized Surgeries Support Project, which involves hiring medical experts to offer surgical and other medical services, with a total budget of $1.4 million (QR 5,103,000).

The overall objectives of the project are to back the health sector of Gaza, ensure the availability of high-quality medical and surgical services, and build the capacity of staff at health facilities of the blockade. The number of beneficiaries is estimated at 18,000 patients per year, in addition to the local medical professionals. Faisal Mohamed Al-Emadi, Executive Director of Relief and International Development Division at QRCS, said, “An executive agreement was signed with MOH as a beneficiary and partner. Our mission there worked together with MOH to nominate the consultant physicians to be hired under the project and identify their respective tasks. Some already contracted physicians under the previous health system support project were re-contracted, to preserve the merits and targets of the project”.

Then, the contracted experts gradually commenced their work at Gaza’s hospitals. They covered the following specialties: cardiothoracic surgery, urology, pulmonology, cardiology, anesthesia, cardiovascular surgery, orthopedics, and plastic surgery.

Over the course of the project, they performed 3,786 surgical interventions, offered 14,128 outpatient consultations, and treated 156 injured victims of the recent war on Gaza.

Regarding other activities, 74% of the purchased items have already been supplied under a tender to procure medical equipment and consumables for open-heart surgeries. The supplies are successively delivering the remaining items. All the purchased items under the clinical pharmacy program were supplied, including printers, computers, and tablets to be used in computerizing the pharmacy workflow at MOH’s hospitals, instead of the currently applicable paperwork system.

Under the QRCS-funded MA of Health Policy and Management Program, the students are pursuing their postgraduate studies in the second semester. Meanwhile, 20 students on scholarships are studying remotely for Diploma in Anesthesia and Intensive Care. The third semester is completed, and they are attending their internships. At the Ahli Arab Hospital, a minimally invasive surgery (MIS) training course was completed, with 64 trainees divided into six groups.

The tender to supply medications for children with phenylketonuria (PKU) is in progress. Also, 10 laptops were procured for Palestine Medical Council (PMC) to facilitate the Arab Board examinations in Gaza. Lastly, 77 digital thermometers were provided for primary schools to enforce Coronavirus control and preventive measures.

End of Text

About Qatar Red Crescent (QRCS)

Established in 1978, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) is a humanitarian volunteering organization that aims to assist and empower vulnerable individuals and communities without partiality or discrimination. QRCS is a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, which consists of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and 191 National Societies. QRCS is also a member of several GCC, Arab, and Islamic organizations, such as the Islamic Committee of International Crescent and the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization (ARCO). In this legally recognized capacity, QRCS has access to disaster and conflict zones, thus serving as an auxiliary to the State of Qatar in its humanitarian efforts — a role that distinguishes it from other local charities and NGOs. QRCS operates both locally and internationally and has ongoing international relief and development projects in a number of countries throughout the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and Europe. QRCS's humanitarian actions include providing support in disaster preparedness, disaster response, risk reduction, and disaster recovery. To mitigate the impact of disasters and improve the livelihoods of affected populations, QRCS provides medical services, healthcare, and social development to local communities. It is also active at the humanitarian advocacy front. With the help of a vast network of trained, committed staff and volunteers, QRCS aspires to improve the lives of vulnerable people by mobilizing the power of humanity.

QRCS works under the umbrella of the seven international humanitarian principles: humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary service, unity, and universality.