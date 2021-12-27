QRCS provides Gaza health center with solar power [EN/AR]

December 27th, 2021 ― Doha: As part of its interventions to support the health sector in Gaza, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has provided the Deir Al-Balah Health Center, affiliated to Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS), with solar power, through a project to secure renewable energy for the PRCS Health Center in Deir Al-Balah of Gaza. Regarding the importance of the project, Dr. Akram Nassar, head of QRCS’s representation office in Gaza, said the governorates of Gaza suffered from recurrent power cuts for over 12 hours every day, which posed a threat to the provision of health services for patients.

The seven-month project involved installing 130 solar panels to help generate 58 kW of electricity, thus ensuring no interruption to the provision of services for the public.

Eng. Sufian Zidane, Director of PRCS’s chapter in central Gaza, praised the new solar project, as the center served about 4,700 patients per month.

The energy generated by the project will cover 90% of the electricity needs of the center’s facilities, mainly the departments of emergency, radiology, and specialized clinics, where service had been halted due to power outages. In addition, the new project reduces fuel emissions from electric generators, which were harmful to the residents of the areas surrounding the center.

QRCS has already executed renewable energy projects to ensure the continuity of services for the population of Gaza. These included a local university and many homes of poor families across the blockade. Currently, a similar project is in progress to supply three water wells with solar power.

End of Text

About Qatar Red Crescent (QRCS)

Established in 1978, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) is a humanitarian volunteering organization that aims to assist and empower vulnerable individuals and communities without partiality or discrimination.

QRCS is a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, which consists of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and 191 National Societies. QRCS is also a member of several GCC, Arab, and Islamic organizations, such as the Islamic Committee of International Crescent and the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization (ARCO). In this legally recognized capacity, QRCS has access to disaster and conflict zones, thus serving as an auxiliary to the State of Qatar in its humanitarian efforts — a role that distinguishes it from other local charities and NGOs.

QRCS operates both locally and internationally and has ongoing international relief and development projects in a number of countries throughout the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and Europe. QRCS's humanitarian actions include providing support in disaster preparedness, disaster response, risk reduction, and disaster recovery. To mitigate the impact of disasters and improve the livelihoods of affected populations, QRCS provides medical services, healthcare, and social development to local communities. It is also active at the humanitarian advocacy front. With the help of a vast network of trained, committed staff and volunteers, QRCS aspires to improve the lives of vulnerable people by mobilizing the power of humanity.

QRCS works under the umbrella of the seven international humanitarian principles: humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary service, unity, and universality.