QRCS provides food, winterization aid for 2,815 families in Palestine [EN/AR]

March 7th, 2020 ― Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has completed a project to provide food and winterization aid for 2,815 poor Palestinian families (or over 14,000 persons), under its “Benevolence Is Mercy” Warm Winter Campaign 2020.

At a total cost of $249,065 (or QR 909,087), raised from the donations of the people of Qatar, the distributions were done by QRCS’s representation offices in the West Bank and Gaza.

In cooperation with Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS), QRCS coordinated with the mayors of target towns in making field visits and assessments, in order to prioritize the beneficiaries.

Then, 1,030 families received food parcels, each containing 33 kg of basic food items such as vegetable oil, rice, legumes, flour, and canned food. Also, winterization baskets were distributed to 105 families, each containing a blanket, mattress, gas heater, and carpet.

At the same time, food parcels and winterization baskets were distributed to 1,360 families and 320 families, respectively, in the City of Gaza, Deir al Balah, Khan Yunis, and the northern districts of Gaza.

Dr. Akram Nassar, Head of QRCS Office in Gaza, said they were keen on selecting the right beneficiaries, in partnership with their Palestinian partner. Those included the most vulnerable families, victims of the recent storms in the Palestinian territories, patients with chronic diseases, and disabilities.

He described the food and winterization aid contributed by the people of Qatar as “vital” for the vulnerable in Gaza. “It is a lifeline amid the too bad weather, prolonged blockade, and restrictions on the Palestinian people,” said Dr. Nassar.

##End of Text##

About Qatar Red Crescent (QRCS)

Established in 1978, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) is a humanitarian volunteering organization that aims to assist and empower vulnerable individuals and communities without partiality or discrimination.

QRCS is a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, which consists of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and 191 National Societies. QRCS is also a member of several GCC, Arab, and Islamic organizations, such as the Islamic Committee of International Crescent and the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization (ARCO). In this legally recognized capacity, QRCS has access to disaster and conflict zones, thus serving as an auxiliary to the State of Qatar in its humanitarian efforts — a role that distinguishes it from other local charities and NGOs.

QRCS operates both locally and internationally and has ongoing international relief and development projects in a number of countries throughout the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and Europe. QRCS's humanitarian actions include providing support in disaster preparedness, disaster response, risk reduction, and disaster recovery. To mitigate the impact of disasters and improve the livelihoods of affected populations, QRCS provides medical services, healthcare, and social development to local communities. It is also active at the humanitarian advocacy front. With the help of a vast network of trained, committed staff and volunteers, QRCS aspires to improve the lives of vulnerable people by mobilizing the power of humanity.

QRCS works under the umbrella of the seven international humanitarian principles: Humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary service, unity, and universality.