QRCS provides breast cancer treatment drugs for Gaza hospitals [EN/AR]

Press Release

March 5th, 2022 ― Doha: As part of its ongoing health interventions in Gaza, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has provided Palestine’s Ministry of Health (MOH) in Gaza with the drugs used to treat breast cancer, with the aim of maintaining treatment and preventing treatment protocol disruptions.

In this context, Dr. Akram Nassar, head QRCS’s representation office in Gaza, said the new intervention came to ensure the continuity of treatment services for the patients with breast cancer at MOH hospitals in Gaza, by providing 21 types of chemotherapy drugs that are required on a permanent basis. This intervention, he explained, is part of the project to provide treatment and rehabilitation services for patients with breast cancer, at a total cost of $864,000.

Dr. Zikri Abu Qamar, Assistant Director-General of Pharmacy at Gaza’s MOH, said the blockade suffered from a medical shortage, especially for cancers, where the shortage in drugs is as much as 50%, seriously affecting the treatment courses and the patients’ health conditions.

According to him, QRCS’s recent intervention helped to reduce shortage rates to 30%, by securing the treatment services for about 1,400 patients with breast cancer.

Regarding the high number of patients diagnosed with breast cancer in Gaza, Dr. Talha Baalousha, Director of the Blood and Oncology Pharmacy at Rantisi Specialist Hospital, explained, “Breast cancer is one of the most widespread cancers in Gaza, with 300 new cases recorded annually. This means a heavier burden on service providers. The new project helped to the reduce the rates of referrals for treatment abroad to 50% over the past four months”. QRCS pays great attention to the health interventions for treatment of cancer in Gaza, by carrying out several projects to provide drugs of cancer and funding specialized research projects that focus on cancer risks and how to improve therapeutic and diagnostic services. Over the past two years alone, the total cost of the project was about $2.5 million.

End of Text

About Qatar Red Crescent (QRCS)

Established in 1978, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) is a humanitarian volunteering organization that aims to assist and empower vulnerable individuals and communities without partiality or discrimination.

QRCS is a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, which consists of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and 191 National Societies. QRCS is also a member of several GCC, Arab, and Islamic organizations, such as the Islamic Committee of International Crescent and the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization (ARCO). In this legally recognized capacity, QRCS has access to disaster and conflict zones, thus serving as an auxiliary to the State of Qatar in its humanitarian efforts — a role that distinguishes it from other local charities and NGOs.

QRCS operates both locally and internationally and has ongoing international relief and development projects in a number of countries throughout the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and Europe. QRCS's humanitarian actions include providing support in disaster preparedness, disaster response, risk reduction, and disaster recovery. To mitigate the impact of disasters and improve the livelihoods of affected populations, QRCS provides medical services, healthcare, and social development to local communities. It is also active at the humanitarian advocacy front. With the help of a vast network of trained, committed staff and volunteers, QRCS aspires to improve the lives of vulnerable people by mobilizing the power of humanity.

QRCS works under the umbrella of the seven international humanitarian principles: humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary service, unity, and universality.