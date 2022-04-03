QRCS to provide rehabilitation services for disabilities in Gaza [EN/AR]

April 3rd, 2022 ― Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) and His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani Rehabilitation and Prosthetics Hospital have signed a cooperation agreement to launch a project to provide rehabilitation treatment for poor people with disabilities in Gaza, marking the start of the execution. The agreement was signed by Dr. Akram Nassar, head QRCS’s representation office in Gaza, and Dr. Khaled Abdulhadi, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of the hospital. Dr. Nassar said the new project would secure rehabilitation services for 635 poor persons with disability being treated at the hospital. The project involves the provision of supplies for prosthetic transplantations, wheelchairs, hearing aids, and spare parts for cochlear implants, at a total cost of QR 900,000. Regarding the importance of the project, Nour Aldin Salah, Director-General of Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani Hospital in Gaza, stated, “This agreement comes in the context of cooperation between the hospital and QRCS to help people with disabilities and enhance the rehabilitation services provided for them in Gaza. The rehabilitation and social integration of people with hearing and mobility impairments is a top priority for the hospital, which coordinates with international organizations to ensure continued access to these direct services for the people with disabilities”. Since 2008, QRCS has carried out 71 health projects in Gaza, to help improve the quality of health services provided for patients and strengthen the health system there, at a total cost of QR 270 million.