QRCS, PRCS set to start $672,000 relief aid distributions [EN/AR]

May 24th, 2021 ― Doha: The representation mission of Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) in Gaza and Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) have held a meeting to finalize preparations for the procurement of emergency relief, food, and medical aid to help the victims of the recent military attacks on the blockade.

Under the current phase of the We Are All Palestine campaign, QRCS will provide medications and medical consumables costing $300,000 and another $372,000 worth of relief and food items. These supplies will be distributed to around 60,000 persons from the most affected families.

As announced by H.E. Sheikh Abdullah bin Thamer Al Thani, President of QRCS, the QR 60 million fundraising campaign was launched to respond to the impact of war on the people of Palestine. It would help a total of 500,000 Palestinians to get over the calamity and restore their normal lives very soon.

As early as the beginning of events in the Palestinian Territories, QRCS provided every form of assistance available on the ground, thanks to its already existing representation missions in Gaza, the West Bank, and Al-Quds.

In cooperation with PRCS, QRCS’s field personnel distributed 600 food parcels to 4,000 beneficiaries, offered psychological support consultations to the public, and trained 60 physicians and nurses to enhance their emergency assessment skills.

Emergency departments at Gaza hospitals received vital signs monitors, medical tents, beds, and equipment to meet the increasing demand. The staff of QRCS’s mission in Gaza donated blood to the Blood Bank.

Under QRCS’s Gaza Specialized Surgery Support Project, seven consultant physicians of cardiovascular surgery, cardiothoracic surgery, orthopedics, urology, and anesthetics performed over 100 surgeries for critical cases injured during the war.

To support this campaign, QRCS urges donors to visit its website (www.qrcs.qa/pal); text to https://qrcs.qa/p/; send SMS with to 92552 (QR 250) – 92092 (QR 500) – 92246 (QR 1,000); call home donation collection (33998898), donor service (66666364), or call center (44027777); or make bank transfers via Dukhan Bank (IBAN: QA37BRWA000000000200000094340), QNB (IBAN: QA48QNBA000000000850020196061), or QIIB (IBAN: QA66QIIB000000001111126666003).

End of Text

About Qatar Red Crescent (QRCS)

Established in 1978, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) is a humanitarian volunteering organization that aims to assist and empower vulnerable individuals and communities without partiality or discrimination.

QRCS is a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, which consists of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and 191 National Societies. QRCS is also a member of several GCC, Arab, and Islamic organizations, such as the Islamic Committee of International Crescent and the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization (ARCO). In this legally recognized capacity, QRCS has access to disaster and conflict zones, thus serving as an auxiliary to the State of Qatar in its humanitarian efforts — a role that distinguishes it from other local charities and NGOs.

QRCS operates both locally and internationally and has ongoing international relief and development projects in a number of countries throughout the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and Europe. QRCS's humanitarian actions include providing support in disaster preparedness, disaster response, risk reduction, and disaster recovery. To mitigate the impact of disasters and improve the livelihoods of affected populations, QRCS provides medical services, healthcare, and social development to local communities. It is also active at the humanitarian advocacy front. With the help of a vast network of trained, committed staff and volunteers, QRCS aspires to improve the lives of vulnerable people by mobilizing the power of humanity.

QRCS works under the umbrella of the seven international humanitarian principles: humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary service, unity, and universality.