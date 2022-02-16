QRCS, PRCS deliver food, relief aid to Gaza people [EN/AR]

February 16th, 2022 ― Doha: In cooperation with Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS), Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has completed the distribution of humanitarian aid to those affected by the latest war on Gaza.

This is part of the humanitarian aid convoy recently deployed under the “We all Stand for Palestine” campaign. In coordination with the Egyptian Red Crescent, tonnes of food and relief items were transported into Gaza via the Rafah Border Crossing in mid-January.

During the distributions at PRCS’s center in Khan Yunis, Umm Abdullah (41), one of the beneficiaries, spoke about the destruction of her home by an airstrike on a neighboring house during the May war, which caused the tin and metal roofs to collapse while they were sleeping.

“I support nine children,” she said. “My husband is sick and has been unable to work for a long time. For over a year now, I have received no assistance. Sadly, my finances are too bad. That is why I still cannot repair my ruined home until”.

Regarding the mechanism of aid distribution and number of beneficiaries, Dr. Akram Nassar, head of QRCS’s representation office in Gaza, explained, “The aid distribution came under Palestine relief campaign launched by QRCS to help the people of Gaza during the recent war, which left behind hundreds of damaged homes and buildings, as well as thousands of displaced families”.

According to him, this humanitarian intervention helped alleviate the suffering of 12,000 worst-hit people, by distributing food parcels and relief kits worth around QR 500,000 in total.

With its numerous relief operations in Gaza, such as the Warm Winter and Ramadan Iftar projects, QRCS aims at alleviating the suffering of the poorest families in Gaza. Last year, it helped up to 100,000 beneficiaries, at a total cost of more than QR 5 million.

## End of Text ##

About Qatar Red Crescent (QRCS)

Established in 1978, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) is a humanitarian volunteering organization that aims to assist and empower vulnerable individuals and communities without partiality or discrimination.

QRCS is a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, which consists of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and 191 National Societies. QRCS is also a member of several GCC, Arab, and Islamic organizations, such as the Islamic Committee of International Crescent and the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization (ARCO). In this legally recognized capacity, QRCS has access to disaster and conflict zones, thus serving as an auxiliary to the State of Qatar in its humanitarian efforts — a role that distinguishes it from other local charities and NGOs.

QRCS operates both locally and internationally and has ongoing international relief and development projects in a number of countries throughout the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and Europe. QRCS's humanitarian actions include providing support in disaster preparedness, disaster response, risk reduction, and disaster recovery. To mitigate the impact of disasters and improve the livelihoods of affected populations, QRCS provides medical services, healthcare, and social development to local communities. It is also active at the humanitarian advocacy front. With the help of a vast network of trained, committed staff and volunteers, QRCS aspires to improve the lives of vulnerable people by mobilizing the power of humanity.

QRCS works under the umbrella of the seven international humanitarian principles: humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary service, unity, and universality.