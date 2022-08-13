QRCS launches #DevotionToGaza campaign [EN/AR]

August 13th, 2022 ― Doha: Under license from the Regulatory Authority for Charitable Activities (RACA) No. LC2022QRCR01-000019, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has launched a QR 10 million fundraising campaign under the title #DevotionToGaza, with the aim of implementing a series of early recovery projects for 57,896 people affected by the recent was on Gaza. Ali bin Hassan Al-Hammadi, Secretary-General of QRCS, stated, “The tragedy of Gaza persists, with recurrent wars and 15 years of blockade. Once again, Israeli occupation forces have just attacked Gaza, causing the Palestinians there even more pain and suffering. Incessant airstrikes destroyed people’s homes and rendered them and their wives and children feeling unsafe”. “Listening to their imploring voices, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) extends a humanitarian hand from the people of Qatar to relieve their wounds and support them amid such difficult conditions. A QR 10 million emergency humanitarian response is launched to secure food, health, water and sanitation, and shelter aid, with a view to removing the impact of war, fostering Gaza’s resilience, and enabling recovery from this ordeal,” he added. According to the humanitarian intervention plan, many life-saving projects will be implemented, as follows:

Supporting hospitals and health centers with medicines, medical devices, and consumables to treat 8,571 patients and injured people. Providing pediatric intensive care units (PICUs) with medical beds and equipment for the benefit of 250 ill children. Providing medical equipment and endoscopes for three local hospitals to ensure high-quality services for 8,000 patients and injured people. Providing support and rehabilitation services, including physical aids and medical consumables, for 475 children and older persons with disabilities. Digging water wells and constructing water supply systems to provide drinking water for 14,000 people. Distributing one-month food parcels of local staples to 5,000 affected families, or 25,000 people. Restoring and rehabilitating damaged homes and providing solar energy for 150 poor families, or 750 people. Providing one-time cash assistance and training for 850 poor beneficiaries to secure their livelihoods. To execute these projects, QRCS will be working with Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS). Since the opening of its representation office in Gaza in 2008, QRCS has carried out more than 90 projects in health care, rehabilitation of hospitals and health centers, training of medical professionals, and distribution of emergency relief aid, with a total value of more than $110 million. These operations strengthened the health system's ability to provide high-quality services for the population, thus helping to improve humanitarian conditions and alleviate the impact of the 15-year blockade on Gaza. QRCS had already allocated $1.1 million (QR 4.2 million) as an immediate emergency response to the humanitarian crisis, by meeting the basic needs in food, water and sanitation, shelter, and health care, for the benefit of 60,250 civilian beneficiaries worst hit by the war. For those willing to stand by the vulnerable people of Gaza, QRCS receives their donations to the “Devotion to Gaza” campaign via its website (www.qrcs.qa/pal) or the SMS webpage (https://qrcs.qa/ p/); sending the symbol ✌ to 92552 (QR 250), 92869 (QR 350), 92092 (QR 500), or 92246 (QR 1,000); calling the home donation collection service (33998898), donors service (66666364), or call center (44027777); or making a bank transfer to the following accounts: • Dukhan Bank (IBAN: QA37BRWA000000000000094340). • QNB (IBAN: QA48QNBA000000000850020196061). • QIIB (IBAN: QA66QIIB000000001111126666003).