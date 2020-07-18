QRCS Launches Adhahi Project for 125,000 Beneficiaries [EN/AR]

July 18th, 2020 ― Doha: Under the theme of ‘Offer Your Sacrifice’, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has launched its annual Adhahi Qurbani project for the year 1441 A.H., which allows those wishing to observe the Islamic sacrifice ritual to do so easily and on time. This year, a total of QR 6.5 million worth of sacrifices is available to be purchased by the Muslims. Then, the meat of the Adhahi sacrifices will be distributed to over 125,000 vulnerable beneficiaries in Qatar and five other countries. The campaign was announced by Yousef Mohamed Al-Awadi, Director of Resource Mobilization at QRCS. “Thank Allah that we have launched the third edition of the Adhahi Qurbani project,” said Mr. Al-Awadi. “It has become an integral part of the standard projects implemented every year by QRCS for those in need everywhere”. He congratulated the Qatari people and government, the Muslim Nation, and the whole world for the approach of the Eid-ul-Adha. “This occasion brings happiness and friendliness to our lives,” he added. “It is when the rich observe the religious ritual to please Allah, Glorified be He. At the same time, it is a source of delight for all the families that do not have enough food due to poverty or displacement. Recently, thousands of families have lost their income because of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the resulting lockdown”. The benefits of the project, he explained, are twofold: On the one hand, those offering the sacrifice will find it easy to purchase the animal via the safe means of donation made available by QRCS. On the other hand, the needy will receive sufficient shares of meat in a safe manner. All of the process will be implemented at the religiously prescribed timing, to ensure the due performance and reward of the ritual. Mr. Al-Awadi emphasized QRCS’s reputation as a widely trusted humanitarian provider that have access to the vulnerable groups, even in the hardest-to-reach zones, including the countries affected by natural disasters or armed conflict. “We work together with fellow National Societies and government authorities in the host countries to secure high-standard animals. The whole process of slaughter, distribution, and selection of the neediest beneficiaries is well-supervised. “Everyone who intends to offer sacrifice this year is invited to visit QRCS’s donation collection agents at shopping centers or use any other means of donation as early as possible. You can select the animal and country and then pay the value. This way, we will be able to ensure the timely slaughter and distribution of animals. “In Qatar, Widam Food Co. was contracted to provide and slaughter 1,000 heads of sheep, in accordance with the applicable legal and health requirements. The overall cost is QR 520,000. Then, QRCS's staff and volunteers will distribute the meat rations to 1,200 poor families and 6,000 workers, or 13,200 beneficiaries in total. “Internationally, QRCS and its partners will slaughter and distribute the Adhahi meat rations in five countries: Palestine (the West Bank), Iraq, Sudan, Ethiopia, and Somalia. The number of animals to be distributed is 8,140 heads, for the benefit of 111,820 persons. The Adhahi animals include 9,010 heads of sheep and goats and 130 cows. “Regarding the selection and payment, there are several ways that all meet the safety and preventive standards. There are QRCS's agents at malls and shopping centers. You can pay online (www.qrcs.org.qa) or via SMS page (app.qrcs.org.qa/adh). Also, you can contact the donor service hotline (66666364) or home collection hotline (33998898). “To make a bank transfer, you have three options: Barwa Bank (IBAN: QA74BRWA000000000200000094353), QIB (IBAN: QA51QISB000000000110575190014), and QIIB (IBAN: QA66QIIB000000001111126666003). Or you can visit QRCS’s headquarters (Corniche area),” Mr. Al-Awadi concluded.