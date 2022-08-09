QRCS launches $1.1 million humanitarian response to Gaza war

August 9th, 2022 ― Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) launched today an emergency humanitarian response to the recent war on Gaza, which took a heavy toll, killing 41 victims, including women and children, and wounding 311 people, according to the latest Palestinian Ministry of Health (MOH) data.

Immediately as the war erupted, QRCS activated its Disaster Information Management Center (DIMC) in Doha to keep updated about the humanitarian situation and needs there. Its representation office in Gaza is closely coordinating with humanitarian partners, mainly Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

QRCS allocated $1.1 million (around QR 4.2 million) for emergency response, by meeting the key needs of 60,250 civilian beneficiaries most affected by the war. The action plan involves the following components:

Food parcels for 30,000 people at a cost of QR 1,400,894. Urgent support for Gaza hospitals to serve up to 20,000 people, at a cost of QR 1,530,904. Rehabilitation of damaged water and sewage systems/facilities for the benefit of 10,000 people, at a cost of QR 570,556. Rehabilitation of damaged household homes, with a total of 250 beneficiaries and a cost of QR 732,236.

QRCS issued an official statement strongly denouncing the bombing of residential districts and civilian buildings, which left behind dozens of casualties, destroyed homes, and lost livelihoods. This is one more episode of crackdown on the already suffering blockade.

In light of this blatant aggression against peaceful civilians at their homes, QRCS, a humanitarian member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement that is concerned with protecting vulnerable lives and alleviating human suffering, strongly condemns this shameful act, which represents a flagrant violation of all principles of international humanitarian law and human rights. It contradicts all international, ethical, and religious instruments and conventions. The common Article 3 of the four Geneva Conventions of 1949 and their Additional Protocols gives civilians protection at times of war and prohibits attacks against the lives and physical safety of those not directly engaged in hostilities.

Failure to comply with these provisions, QRCS warns, will be a grave violation of the legal and ethical obligation to respect and protect human life. It reiterates its absolute denunciation of any hostile acts against civilians and/or relief/medical personnel. At the same time, it expresses sincere condolences to the families of victims and calls upon everyone to respect the provisions of the four Geneva Conventions and international humanitarian law, and to ensure humane treatment of civilians in conflict zones.

QRCS’s office in Gaza was created early in 2008 to provide relief and development assistance for the people of Gaza, seeking to alleviate the suffering and meet the social and humanitarian needs of the Palestinian people. This has translated into some 80 projects, worth over $107 million, which greatly helped the people of Palestine to survive and live better.

To support the Palestinians in this plight, you can donate via QRCS’s website (www.qrcs.qa/pal); SMS (https://qrcs.qa/p/); SMS to 92552 (QR 250), 92869 (QR 350), 92092 (QR 500), or 92246 (QR 1,000); call the home donation collection service (33998898) or the donor service (66666364); call center (44027777), or bank transfer via Dukhan Bank (IBAN: QA37BRWA000000000200000094340), Qatar National Bank (IBAN: QA48QNBA000000000850020196061) or QIIB (IBAN: QA66QIIB000000001111126666003).

