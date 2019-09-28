QRCS to launch medical convoy in Gaza [EN/AR]

September 28th, 2019 ― Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) will launch tomorrow, Sunday, a medical convoy in Gaza, to perform 130 surgeries for poor patients at the Al-Quds Hospital and Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Younes.

At a total cost of QR 329,340, the two-week mission is totally coordinated with Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS).

Dr. Mohamed S. Ibrahim, Executive Director of Relief and International Development Division, said QRCS worked hard to support the health sector in Gaza, as it suffered high demand for surgical services at public hospitals and inability of patients to afford the costs of treatment at private hospitals. “This shows the importance of this mission, which will cover the specializations of general surgery, urology, orthopedics, and ENT surgery,” he added.

Dr. Khalil Abo Fool, General Manager of the PRCS Al-Quds Hospital, said the hospital’s medical staff are ready to perform 130 surgeries for poor patients, under a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with QRCS.

He noted that the Gaza hospitals received too many patients amid the current clashes. “Also, the scarcity of medications and medical consumables negatively affects the capacity to perform the urgent surgeries on the waiting list,” Dr. Abo Fool explained. “Sadly, some deaths happened as a result of the lack of necessary surgical intervention”.

Since 2008, QRCS’s mission in Gaza has undertaken more than 80 projects, with a budget of more than $110 million. It works closely with PRCS, Palestine’s Ministry of Health (MOH), and local and international humanitarian organizations.

