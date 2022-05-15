QRCS, KRCS provide cancer medications for Gaza MOH

May 15th, 2022 ― Doha: Iman (39) is receiving chemotherapy at the Palestine-Turkey Friendship Hospital, southern Gaza City, under a joint project by Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) and Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) to provide medications for patients with cancer in Gaza.

With strong determination, she keeps spreading a spirit of resilience in the face of illness among other patients. Both her peers and medical personnel admire Iman’s energetic attitude and firm belief in her ability to recover from a disease that has afflicted her for over five years now.

“You can imagine how I felt my life stopping once I knew I had breast cancer,” said Iman, describing her experience with breast cancer. “Just one moment later, I decided to fight hard to overcome the disease. I am a math teacher, and I have my family responsibilities. I cannot let my kids down now”.

She believes that patients with cancer should keep receiving all therapies and endure the pain, in order to survive and restore their normal lives.

Dr. Akram Nassar, head of QRCS’s office in Gaza, said they would continue to supply medications for the patients with cancer in Gaza. Under the project, a total of 19 types of chemotherapy, hormonal, and analgesic drugs are procured.

Amid difficult humanitarian and health conditions in Gaza, he added, the project would help to alleviate the suffering of 8,644 patients, ease the burden on health service providers at hospitals, and reduce referrals for treatment abroad.

The $800,000 project is co-funded by QRCS and KRCS (through Kuwait Finance House [KFH]) — $300,000 and $500,000 respectively.

Dr. Zikri Abu Qamar, Assistant Director-General of Pharmacy at the Ministry of Health (MOH) of Gaza, praised QRCS’s humanitarian interventions to support the health sector, especially with a persistent shortage in medical supplies for cancer.

“Last year, the shortage was 53%,” he revealed. “As a result, the therapeutic courses were halted for many patients. Thanks to cancer medical supplies from international organizations in Gaza, mainly QRCS and KRCS, the rate was down to 44%, with much-needed drugs and pain relievers secured to ensure the continuity of life-saving medical services for the patients”.

