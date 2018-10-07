QRCS Joins Qatari Peers to Launch Mega Projects in Gaza [EN/AR]

October 7th, 2018 ― Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has taken part in a fundraising campaign supervised by the Regulatory Authority for Charitable Activities (RACA) to mobilize national and international support for Gaza.

Under the theme of "Gaza Deserves to Live", the drive is aimed at pushing forward the development and reconstruction of Gaza, whose 2 million population live in a severe calamity amid blockade and closure of border crossings for 10 years now.

The participating organizations are QRCS, Qatar Charity, Silatech, and Education Above All Foundation. Each organization will undertake some aspects of humanitarian intervention based on its field of specialty and the needs of the people of Gaza.

QRCS will focus on the health care and water and sanitation sectors, two mandates in which QRCS has a good track record whether in Gaza or other countries.

Through close coordination with local and international partners and strong relations with the local community, QRCS's representation mission in Gaza outlined a plan of major development projects totaling QR 52 million in value.

These include:

Multi-specialty surgical operations (open heart surgery, urology, hematology and oncology, preterm birth). These procedures will benefit 11,960 patients in total, at a cost of more than QR 4 million. Ultrasound machines for 17 health primary health care centers, to be used in maternal, pediatric, and health reproduction care, with more than 55,000 beneficiaries. The new equipment will cost QR 1,470,500. Procurement of 10 dialysis machines for the Al-Shifaa Hospital's Dialysis Unit, at a cost of QR 1,084,500, as well as basic medicines for 650 kidney patients for six months, at a cost of QR 867,300. Spare parts for ambulance vehicles and power generators, at a cost of QR 420,000, in addition to medicines and fuel for hospitals at a cost of QR 4,200,000. These provisions will serve a population of 30,000 in the target areas. Equipment of 25 health centers to conduct hearing disorder surveys among infants from 0 to 5 years of age, estimated at 50,000 children per year; 100 medical professionals will be trained in early detection of hearing disability; hearing aids will be provided for 600 children; and cochlear implants will be secured for 300 children found to have congenital hearing disability. The expected budget amounts to QR 24,375,000. Rainwater collection ponds in western Khan Younus, to serve the area's 80,000 population, with a cost of QR 2,182,700. Rainwater collection and purification systems worth QR 11,362,450, to secure irrigation and household water for 227,294 people. Sewage network in the neighborhood of the sewage pumping station to serve 150,000 people, at a cost of QR 2,208,250. Development of the solid medical waste management system at 32 primary health care clinics, 13 clinics of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), and two departments of the AlShifaa Hospital. The development process will need QR 722,700 funding.

You can contribute to these activities by contacting QRCS's hotlines (66644822 – 66666364 – 16002), lodging your donation with any QRCS agent or donation box at malls and shopping centers, transferring the funds to QRCS's account at Barwa bank (IBAN: QA21BRWA000000000200000094337), or send an SMS with "3" to the following numbers: 92402 (QR 150), 92852 (QR 200), 92092 (QR 500), 92556 (QR 750), and 92246 (QR 1000).

