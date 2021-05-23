QRCS issues QR 60 mln humanitarian appeal for Palestine [EN/AR]

May 22nd, 2021 – Doha: H.E. Sheikh Abdullah bin Thamer Al Thani, President of Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS), has announced the launch of a QR 60 million fundraising campaign for Palestine. As Phase 2 of QRCS’s emergency response to the clashes in Gaza, Al-Quds, and several cities of the West Bank, it will benefit 593,000 Palestinians.

Over the period 7-21 May, the Palestinian territories saw tragic events suffered by the Palestinian people, with many deaths, injuries, and displaced persons.

Since day 1, QRCS has been taking all emergency humanitarian actions to relieve thousands of affected families, in coordination with Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS).

Under a $1 million donation, QRCS provided 600 food parcels for the benefit of 4,000 persons, offered psychological support services, and trained 60 physicians and nurses to enhance their emergency assessment skills.

In Gaza, emergency departments at hospitals received vital signs monitors, medical tents, beds, and equipment.

Thanks to QRCS’s Gaza Specialized Surgery Support Project, seven consultant physicians of cardiovascular surgery, cardiothoracic surgery, orthopedics, urology, and anesthetics performed 106 surgeries for the victims of war. Several staff of QRCS’s mission in Gaza donated blood to the Blood Bank.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Thamer Al Thani stated that the launch of the’ We are all Palestine’ campaign seeks to help the Palestinian people, by providing them with shelter, food, and medical supplies. A set of projects will be executed in the fields of health care, food and nonfood items, ambulance and emergency services, and furnishing of hospitals.

“QRCS has been working together with PRCS for more than a decade,” said Sheikh Abdullah bun Thamer Al Thani. “Over that period, we have contributed dozens of projects in Gaza, costing $110 million. Our biggest concern is the health sector, especially after 15 years of war and blockade”.

To donate to this campaign, everyone can visit QRCS’s website (www.qrcs.qa/pal), text to https://qrcs.qa/p/, or send SMS with ✌ to 92552 (QR 250) – 92092 (QR 500) – 92246 (QR 1,000). Otherwise, call home donation collection (33998898), donor service (66666364), or call center (44027777).

For bank transfer, here are the available IBANs: