QRCS Holds Group Ramadan Iftar Banquets at AlAqsa Mosque Yards [EN/AR]

May 28th, 2018 ― Doha: For the sixth year in a row, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) is conducting a Ramadan Iftar project in the Al-Aqsa Mosque, Al-Quds, over the holy month of Ramadan.

The $118,000 project is implemented in cooperation with the Zakat Al-Quds Committee.

Every day, a group Ramadan Iftar banquet is held at the yards of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and food parcels are distributed to the poor neighborhoods of Al-Quds, with diverse staples like rice, sugar, beans, lentils, pasta, vegetable oil, and dates. "Well before the start of Ramadan, we began preparing for this project to promote the feelings of solidarity, share the Ramadan rituals with our brothers in Al-Quds, and provide them with necessary food in these hot days," said QRCS SecretaryGeneral,

Ali bin Hassan Al-Hammadi.

The Director of the Zakat Al-Quds Committee stressed the importance of this project for keeping the Al-Aqsa Mosque visited. He thanked QRCS and the State of Qatar for their benevolent contributions for the Palestinian people in Al-Quds.

QRCS's Ramadan Iftar project in Al-Quds is implemented by the Zakat Al-Quds Committee, which have since its establishment in 1988 accomplished many similar projects in Ramadan. It has considerable experience, effective personnel, and accurate database about the beneficiaries such as the households with widows, orphans, and poor people.

The project is part of QRCS's Ramadan Campaign for 1439 A.H., which involves QR 84 million worth of humanitarian and development projects. This includes international projects in 20 countries at a total cost of QR 62 million, as well as health, social, qualification, and development projects in Qatar at a value exceeding QR 10 million.

Also, Ramadan projects are currently undertaken in Qatar and 15 other countries, with a budget of QR 12,360,000. These include Ramadan Iftar, Eid Clothing, and Zakat-ul-Fitr.