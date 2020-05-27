QRCS extends vital support to Gaza medical sector [EN/AR]

May 27th, 2020 ― Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has delivered to the Ministry of Health (MOH) in Gaza 800 rapid antigen test (RAT) kits, in order to help the Coronavirus prevention efforts in the blockade.

Ameed Mushtaha, Manager of the Department of Laboratories at MOH, said the new kits gave results within 15 minutes. So, it allows the medical staff to act immediately in case of detection or suspicion.

“The Ministry has a shortage in Coronavirus testing supplies,” said Mr. Mushtaha. “This is the first time we receive this type of kits. We hope it is not the last time. The kits will be used instantly for those coming from the border crossing points, as per the Coronavirus control policy”.

Dr. Mohamed Klob, QRCS’s Consultant of Vascular Surgery and Microsurgery in Gaza, together with his medical team at the European Gaza Hospital (EGH), performed three surgeries for patients with problems in carotid arteries and branches of aorta.

QRCS supports vascular surgical interventions under its project to enhance specialized surgical services in Gaza.

Dr. Klob said one patient (18) had a successful surgery to remove a carotid body tumor. The tumor surrounded the left side of the carotid arteries, contiguous with all the endocrine gland in that part. In a three-hour operation, the tumor was removed, and the patient is now in good health, with no neurological injuries.

Another two operations were performed to create arteriovenous fistulae in two patients in their fifties, one of whom had been referred back from hospitals in the West Bank. They suffered recurrent blood clots in the brain on a daily basis, as well as serious two-sided carotid artery stenosis (70%), which resulted in loss of consciousness and upper and lower limb hemiparesis.

“Our interventions focus on surgical operations of the aorta and its branches, as well as carotid artery microsurgeries to prevent blood clots in the brain, including removal of carotid artery stenoses,” he added. “We target to perform 30-35 operations at the hospital per month”.

In coordination with MOH, he supervises the training of four physicians in the specialty of vascular surgery. Specifically, they are trained in how to make arterial connections for dialysis patients.

Dr. Mushtaha revealed plans for more training in arteriovenous fistulae and stents. “We are arranging with the Department of Cardiac Surgery to work together on surgeries for Palestinian patients,” he concluded.

QRCS’s Specialized Surgical Services Support in Gaza project seeks to develop vascular and other surgeries, such as cardio-thoracic surgery and urology, as well as anesthesia. It also involves training courses on emergency medicine, clinical pharmacy, and health care management, in addition to advanced training in endoscopic surgery and treatment of phenylketonuria (PKU) patients. The total budget of the project is $1.4 million, funded by QRCS.