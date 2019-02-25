QRCS, Eid Charity provide solar power for patient houses in Gaza [EN/AR]

February 25th, 2019 ― Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has carried out a charitable project to provide power for the houses of poor families in the Gaza Strip. With QR 350,000 funding from Eid Charity, the project serves 58 families, or a total of 400 persons, by providing electricity to run the medical equipment used by patients 24/7.

The people of Gaza suffer long power cuts, sometimes lasting for 16 consecutive hours per day. To deal with this problem, QRCS installed solar panels to secure an environment-friendly source of alternative energy.

When selecting the beneficiaries, certain criteria were observed, such as the house location; family size; and the ratio of children, women, and senior citizens to the total number of family members.

With this vital intervention, many patients will be safe against the risk of serious health implications or even death as a result of the recurrent power cuts in the Blockade.

Coordinated with Palestine’s Ministry of Social Development, the project covered those families registered with the ministry’s national program.

The staff who implemented the project noticed the positive difference in the lives of the beneficiaries. The solar panels provide stable power, cost nothing to operate, and meet the basic needs of the patients.

One of the beneficiaries was Hayat Al-Bahisi (62), who sat on her bed at a oneroom house in Deir Al-Balah Camp, southern Gaza, while her son was administering her artificial ventilator, which she has had to use because of her bad health condition. “For the past few years, I have suffered severe respiratory diseases, which required me to use an artificial ventilator on a permanent basis, “said Ms. Al-Bahisi. “The machine needs power to work, and power in Gaza is not something that you can easily find every day”.

Another family had two kids with cerebral palsy. The medical equipment used by the beneficiaries ranged from air mattresses for bedsores to vital signs monitors.

Since early in 2008, QRCS has been working in Gaza to provide diverse health care, water, sanitation, and other forms of aid, in order to improve the living conditions of the local community.

A total of 80 projects have been conducted, with an overall cost of over $110 million.

About Qatar Red Crescent (QRCS)

