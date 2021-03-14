QRCS donates dialysis machines for Gaza hospitals [EN/AR]

March 14th, 2021 ― Doha: In order to enhance dialysis services in Gaza, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has donated 11 dialysis machines for hospitals of Gaza’s Ministry of Health (MOH).

Being part of QRCS’s Gaza Dialysis Services Support project, this contribution serves three MOH hospitals, at a total cost of $486,000, with a view to improving the quality of health services provided for patients with kidney failure in Gaza.

Dr. Akram Nassar, Head of QRCS’s representation mission in Gaza, said the new project would help to bolster the effectiveness of dialysis departments at the Shohadaa Al-Aqsa Hospital (six machines), the European Hospital in Gaza (four machines), and the Turkish Palestinian Friendship Hospital (one machine).

“This intervention is part of QRCS’s efforts to upgrade dialysis services,” said Dr. Nassar. “In 2018, we accomplished a similar project, under which 10 dialysis machines and medical consumables were supplied for dialysis departments at some hospitals of Gaza”.

Regarding the importance of the project for Gaza hospitals, Dr. Kamal Khattab, Director of the Shohadaa Al-Aqsa Hospital, said, “The machines newly provided by QRCS would mark a significant enhancer of the result rates at the hospital’s dialysis department. Currently, we have 18 machines, and we face constant difficulties with low result rates of 50-60%, due to the recurrent machine breakdowns, lack of spare parts amid the blockade, and repetitive power cuts that cause machines to stop working suddenly”.

He expected the new machines to improve the quality of service at the hospital’s dialysis department. This will ease the burdens shouldered by the medical staff and alleviate the suffering of the patients.

Dr. Khattab valued QRCS’ humanitarian role and health interventions, which give a boost to the health sector of Gaza.

