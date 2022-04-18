QRCS distributes Ramadan Iftar food parcels to thousands of beneficiaries out of Qatar [EN/AR]

April 18th, 2022 ― Doha: The foreign representation missions of Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) are carrying out Ramadan Iftar projects in several target countries, as part of the Ramadan Campaign 1443 AH, under the theme “Giving Sustains Good”, aimed at delivering food parcels and fresh Iftar meals to 316,778 displaced and poor persons in 16 countries.

In Gaza, QRCS’s representation office prepared Ramadan Iftar food parcels, which will be distributed to the most vulnerable families during the holy month of Ramadan. In total 5,894 food parcels are being prepared, at a total cost of over QR 1,635,000.

Dr. Akram Nassar, head of QRCS’s office in Gaza, explained, “The beneficiaries were selected based on the criteria of the National Program for Assistance of the Poorest Families, in coordination with Palestine’s Ministry of Social Development. This project would help meet the food needs of those families during the holy month of Ramadan”. QRCS’s mission in the West Bank and Jerusalem initiated the Ramadan Iftar project, in cooperation with Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS), to distribute food parcels to 2,651 Palestinian families, or 15,906 persons, across the villages and cities of the West Bank, as well as the Old City of Jerusalem. Since the beginning of Ramadan, PRCS volunteers and QRCS personnel have been distributing food parcels to the target Palestinian families.

In Lebanon, QRCS’s office started distributing Ramadan Iftar food parcels to Syrian refugee families at camps, as well as the host local community. The total number of food parcels to be distributed is 3,019, covering the needs of 15,080 beneficiaries, in cooperation with the Lebanese Red Cross.

In Bangladesh, the first round of Ramadan food parcels was completed at the Myanmar refugee camps in Bangladesh. So far, 6,050 food parcels have been distributed, out of the total target of 7,235. The distribution is currently taking place at Camp No. 16 in ​​Cox's Bazar, in addition to the poor families from the local host community.

Other countries where Ramadan Iftar projects will be executed include Afghanistan, Syria, Yemen, Jordan, Iraq, Kosovo, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Albania, Sudan, Somalia, and Mali. In total, the number of beneficiaries in these countries is 116,952.

During Eid-ul-Fitr, QRCS will executed Eid Clothing projects in Syria and Yemen. In the northern parts of Syria, vouchers will be given to poor and displaced families to purchase new Eid clothes for their 3,070 children. In many Yemen governorates, 5,400 full suits will be distributed to 1,800 families during the Eid-ul-Fitr time.

About Qatar Red Crescent (QRCS)

Established in 1978, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) is a humanitarian volunteering organization that aims to assist and empower vulnerable individuals and communities without partiality or discrimination.

QRCS is a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, which consists of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and 191 National Societies. QRCS is also a member of several GCC, Arab, and Islamic organizations, such as the Islamic Committee of International Crescent and the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization (ARCO). In this legally recognized capacity, QRCS has access to disaster and conflict zones, thus serving as an auxiliary to the State of Qatar in its humanitarian efforts — a role that distinguishes it from other local charities and NGOs.

QRCS operates both locally and internationally and has ongoing international relief and development projects in a number of countries throughout the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and Europe. QRCS's humanitarian actions include providing support in disaster preparedness, disaster response, risk reduction, and disaster recovery. To mitigate the impact of disasters and improve the livelihoods of affected populations, QRCS provides medical services, healthcare, and social development to local communities. It is also active at the humanitarian advocacy front. With the help of a vast network of trained, committed staff and volunteers, QRCS aspires to improve the lives of vulnerable people by mobilizing the power of humanity.

QRCS works under the umbrella of the seven international humanitarian principles: humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary service, unity, and universality.