QRCS to distribute food baskets to 3,780 Palestinian families [EN/AR]

May 10th, 2020 ― Doha: The representation mission of Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) in the West Bank and Al-Quds has commenced the distribution of food baskets to poor families in many Palestinian villages and towns. In cooperation with Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS), the project is limited to food baskets, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. All preventive precautions are taken to ensure the safety of staff and beneficiaries. The food baskets will be received by a total of 3,780 poor families (18,900 persons) badly affected by the crisis. As markets and business are locked down, many vulnerable families have lost their income. Priority is given to the families of day laborers working at workshops and small enterprises, families of quarantined persons in isolated cities, and families registered with PRCS social assistance programs. The overall value of the food aid given by QRCS is $272,700 (nearly QR 1 million). Each food basket contains 30 kg of food staples like rice, sugar, tahina, dates, tomato paste, vegetable oil, pasta, freekeh, lentils, noodles, chickpeas, beans, tea, and halawa. PRCS personnel are currently deployed in many villages and towns to deliver the food baskets to target groups, in coordination with village and town municipalities and local communities. Special focus is put on the day laborers isolated at quarantine centers. This is part of QRCS’s Ramadan Campaign for 1441 A.H., which involves humanitarian and development projects for the benefit of I million persons in 23 countries, at a total cost of QR 60 million.