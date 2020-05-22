QRCS delivers food aid to 76,000 beneficiaries in five countries [EN/AR]

May 22nd, 2020 ― Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has implemented the Ramadan Iftar project in Palestine, distributing $272,700 food baskets in many villages and towns of the West Bank and Jerusalem. The distribution ceremony was attended by Palestine’s Minister of Labor, President of Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS), and Governor of Ramallah. They reached out to 3,780 poor families (18,900 persons) in Ramallah, Al-Bireh, northwestern Jerusalem, Jericho, Bethlehem, Salfit, Nablus, and Tubas. “This is a timely support,” said Salem Abo Eid, Head of Municipality of Biddu, Jerusalem. “The poor Palestinians are undergoing an unprecedented situation. As a Municipal Council, we appreciate this contribution from QRCS and PRCS. The recipient families are unable to work and earn a living due to the Coronavirus lockdown”. Zeina Hmoud, Acting Manager of QRCS’s representation mission, said the Ramadan Iftar project was limited to food baskets, to meet the needs of the poorest families. Each basket contained 30 kg of food staples lasting for one month, including rice, sugar, dates, tahina, tomato paste, vegetable oil, pasta, freekeh, lentils, noodles, chickpeas, beans, tea, and halawa. In the Amanat Al-Asimah Governorate of Yemen, food baskets were distributed to 7,000 poor and displaced beneficiaries over four days. The relief officer at QRCS’s mission in Sanaa said the 1,000 food baskets were given to vulnerable families headed by women, displaced and underserved families, shelter and juvenile homes, orphans, and persons with disability. “All precautions were taken during the handover of baskets,” she explained. “The beneficiaries were arranged with interval distances, and sanitizers were used to protect both the personnel and beneficiaries”. The recipients were so happy to receive the food baskets, each of which contained 77 kg of flour, rice, wheat, sugar, beans, vegetable oil, and salt. In cooperation with the Iraqi Red Crescent Society (IRCS), QRCS’s representation mission in Iraq delivered 3,500 food baskets to 19,500 Syrian refugees and Iraqi returnees in Nineveh and Erbil Governorate, Iraqi Kurdistan. At a total cost of $200,000, the baskets contained many food items like lentils, rice, sugar, bulgur, tomato paste, vegetable oil, and dates. In Bangladesh, 1,000 food baskets were distributed to poor families in Rajshahi City, in cooperation with Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS) and the Turkish Red Crescent. QRCS’s representation mission in Turkey distributed 17,000 food baskets to meet the needs of 25,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) in northern Syria. The distribution process strictly followed all the necessary Coronavirus preventive measures.

About Qatar Red Crescent (QRCS)

Established in 1978, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) is a humanitarian volunteering organization that aims to assist and empower vulnerable individuals and communities without partiality or discrimination. QRCS is a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, which consists of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and 191 National Societies. QRCS is also a member of several GCC, Arab, and Islamic organizations, such as the Islamic Committee of International Crescent and the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization (ARCO). In this legally recognized capacity, QRCS has access to disaster and conflict zones, thus serving as an auxiliary to the State of Qatar in its humanitarian efforts — a role that distinguishes it from other local charities and NGOs. QRCS operates both locally and internationally and has ongoing international relief and development projects in a number of countries throughout the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and Europe. QRCS's humanitarian actions include providing support in disaster preparedness, disaster response, risk reduction, and disaster recovery. To mitigate the impact of disasters and improve the livelihoods of affected populations, QRCS provides medical services, healthcare, and social development to local communities. It is also active at the humanitarian advocacy front. With the help of a vast network of trained, committed staff and volunteers, QRCS aspires to improve the lives of vulnerable people by mobilizing the power of humanity. QRCS works under the umbrella of the seven international humanitarian principles: Humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary service, unity, and universality.