QRCS delivers first batch of medical equipment to Jerusalem’s Al-Makassed Hospital [EN/AR]

September 30th, 2020 ― Doha: In cooperation with Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS), the representation mission of Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has implemented a project to purchase and upgrade medical equipment of the Al-Makassed Islamic Charitable Hospital in Jerusalem.

The hospital has received the first batch of medical equipment, which consisted of 20 syringe pumps.

In their comment, Dr. Sohail Miaadi, project officer, and Eng. Jihad Al-Mousa, Head of Biomedical Engineering Department, emphasized the importance of the new long-awaited deliveries for the hospital, especially the adult and pediatric intensive care departments, whose combined capacity is 88 beds.

Dr. Miaadi said this batch of equipment would be an addition to the other equipment already in use for years. This, he stressed, would ensure high-quality health services at the hospital’s various departments, including pediatric surgery, intensive care, and central lab, in light of the shortage in urgently needed equipment.

Apart from the delivered equipment, the following equipment would be procured under the $250,000 project: 5 artificial ventilators (pediatric surgery and intensive care), 2 microscopes (central lab and anatomy department), and 2 ultrasound machines.

By virtue of this support, the hospital will be able to enhance its services and accelerate diagnosis and treatment. The direct beneficiaries are around 8,500 per year, including 160 in pediatric surgery, 160 in intensive care, 3,600 in central lab, and 4,500 in several departments.

As the backbone of Palestinian health sector in Jerusalem, the Al-Makassed Hospital is in dire need of support to continue to serve the patients and critical cases, as well as to improve performance and proficiency.

