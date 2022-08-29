QRCS concludes surgical project for thousands of patients in Gaza [EN/AR]

August 29th, 2022 ― Doha: As part of its medical convoys program, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has concluded a surgical operations project for poor patients in Gaza, which was aimed to support the health sector and ensure high-quality services for patients, with a total budget of $789,142.

Co-implemented by QRCS’s representation office in Gaza and Palestine’s Ministry of Health (MOH), under a bilateral cooperation agreement signed in December 2020, the project involved more than 6,000 surgeries and post-procedure follow-ups for the beneficiaries.

The project had two components:

Contracting a number of Palestinian consultants in several medical specialties, including cardiac surgery, cardiothoracic surgery, urology, pulmonology, vascular surgery, anesthesia, orthopedics, plastic surgery, orthopedic nursing, and emergency medicine. Supplying surgical equipment and medical consumables necessary for the work of the contracted consultants. The list of needs was developed for the public tender carried out by QRCS’s headquarters in Doha. Then, the contracts were signed with the winning bidders, which delivered the supplies to three hospitals: Al-Shefa Medical Complex, Nasser Medical Complex (Khan Yunis), and Eye Specialist Hospital.

Over the contract period, there were performed 100 open-heart surgeries, 210 complex orthopedic and fracture surgeries, 100 plastic orthopedic surgeries, 124 vascular surgeries, 143 life-saving cardiothoracic surgeries, 159 advanced urological surgeries, dozens of medical interventions and pulmonary endoscopies for 750 patients in pulmonology, and anesthesia services for eye surgeries.

In addition, they conducted day-to-day follow-ups for inpatients and outpatients, delivered capacity-building training programs for local medical professionals, did referrals to specialized hospitals, participated in interview committees to select the doctors applying for the Palestinian Board, interviewed the doctors who completed the program, supervised Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support (ACLS) training courses for the benefit of 65 Palestinian Board physicians and medical personnel at hospitals, and made many field visits to emergency departments at hospitals to investigate their status and assess their needs.

About Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS)

Established in 1978, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) is Qatar’s first humanitarian and volunteering organization that aims to assist and empower vulnerable individuals and communities without partiality or discrimination.

QRCS is a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, which consists of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and 192 National Societies. It is also a member of several GCC, Arab, and Islamic organizations, such as the Islamic Committee of International Crescent and the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization (ARCO). In this legally recognized capacity, QRCS has access to disaster and conflict zones, thus serving as an auxiliary to the State of Qatar in its humanitarian and social efforts — a role that distinguishes it from other local charities and NGOs.

Both locally and internationally, QRCS has relief and development operations in numerous countries throughout the Middle East, Asia, Africa, Europe, and Central and South America. Its humanitarian mandates include disaster preparedness, response, recovery, and risk reduction. To mitigate the impact of disasters and improve the livelihoods of affected populations, QRCS provides medical services, food, water, shelter, and other needs of local communities. It is also active at the humanitarian diplomacy and advocacy front.

With the help of a vast network of trained, committed staff and volunteers, QRCS aspires to improve the lives of vulnerable people by mobilizing the power of humanity, inspired by the seven Fundamental Principles of humanitarian action: humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary service, unity, and universality.