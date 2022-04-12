QRCS concludes specialized surgical project in Palestine [EN/AR]

April 12th, 2022 ― Doha: The representation mission of Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) in the West Bank and Jerusalem completed a surgical project, with a total cost of $182,067 (QR 663,634).

Under its medical convoy program in Palestine, QRCS sponsored cleft lip surgeries for children and urology surgeries for patients with renal disease, in cooperation with Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS).

The project was aimed at providing medical assistance to alleviate the suffering of the patients who need urgent surgical intervention, securing advanced medical services for the children born with cleft lip or cleft palate, developing the surgery departments at PRCS hospitals with medical and surgical equipment, reducing the patients on waiting lists for specialized surgeries, and saving the patients the high costs of treatment.

According to the final project report, operations were performed by local surgeons in the specializations of urology for 57 patients (up from the original target of 50), and cleft lip/palate surgery for 60 children. Varying from minor to medium-level cases, the beneficiaries were selected from the waiting lists of the Palestinian Ministry of Health (MOH). The procedures were hosted by PRCS hospitals in the cities of Al-Bireh and Hebron. The operating departments at the two hospitals were supplied with necessary medical equipment, based on the list developed prior to the launch of the project.

Procured through a public tender, the supplies included basic operating tables, mayo tables, nephroscopes, ureteroscopes (adult), pump tube sets, retractors, cystoscopes (adult), self-retaining travers retractors, baby-poole suction tubes, and other devices/tools.

This is a vital project that meets the considerable need for such projects in different medical specialties. It had a good impact in providing medical aid, alleviating the suffering of poor Palestinian patients, supporting the operating departments at PRCS hospitals with the high-tech medical equipment to perform surgeries, and reducing the number of patients on waiting lists for specialized surgeries.

About Qatar Red Crescent (QRCS)

Established in 1978, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) is a humanitarian volunteering organization that aims to assist and empower vulnerable individuals and communities without partiality or discrimination.

QRCS is a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, which consists of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and 191 National Societies. QRCS is also a member of several GCC, Arab, and Islamic organizations, such as the Islamic Committee of International Crescent and the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization (ARCO). In this legally recognized capacity, QRCS has access to disaster and conflict zones, thus serving as an auxiliary to the State of Qatar in its humanitarian efforts — a role that distinguishes it from other local charities and NGOs.

QRCS operates both locally and internationally and has ongoing international relief and development projects in a number of countries throughout the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and Europe. QRCS's humanitarian actions include providing support in disaster preparedness, disaster response, risk reduction, and disaster recovery. To mitigate the impact of disasters and improve the livelihoods of affected populations, QRCS provides medical services, healthcare, and social development to local communities. It is also active at the humanitarian advocacy front. With the help of a vast network of trained, committed staff and volunteers, QRCS aspires to improve the lives of vulnerable people by mobilizing the power of humanity.

QRCS works under the umbrella of the seven international humanitarian principles: humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary service, unity, and universality.