QRCS Concludes Mega Programs in Gaza [EN/AR]

September 8 th, 2018 ― Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has held a big ceremony to celebrate the conclusion of two major programs in the Gaza Strip, one for higher education, and the other for disability and psychological support.

The event was attended by representatives of the main donors: Al-Fakhoora Program of Qatar's Education Above All Foundation (EAA), the Programme of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) for the Reconstruction of Gaza, and the Islamic Development Bank (IDB).

Other participants were from partners, nongovernmental organizations (NGOs), and media reporters.

The two programs covered six local universities, which have no less than 70,000 students, as well as 16 NGOs that serve up to 40,000 people with disability. Under these $10 million programs, 25 projects have been implemented since 2011.

In his speech, Dr. Akram Nassar, head of QRCS mission in Gaza, said the programs had successfully offered significant and high-quality services to the beneficiaries.

According to him, the disability and psychological support project addressed three types of disability: physical, hearing, and visual. There was another integrated vocational training project for disabled youths, followed by an initiative to create jobs and promote entrepreneurship.

He gave a presentation on the remarkable achievements, such as the early hearing detection for children (0-5 years), which is planned to become a permanent national program.

For the first time in the history of Gaza and almost the whole region, QRCS launched a project to enhance the higher education services for people with hearing disability and create a database for disability to upgrade coordination among relevant organizations.

"Our work included establishing two new buildings for the Al-Quds Open University and the Palestinian Red Crescent Society's (PRCS) University College of Ability Development in Khan Younes. We also rehabilitated infrastructure and procured specialist laboratories for several universities, in order for the students to have a good learning environment," said Dr. Nassar.

In Al-Fakhoora's speech, Shadi Saleh, the foundation's representative in Palestine, said, "We believe all people in Gaza deserve to have access to adequate education and health services. The programs contributed to the empowerment of youth through investing in the reconstruction and upgrading of educational institutions.

The programs also provided hope to the people with disabilities and supported the establishment of vital health facilities".

Among the many components of the two programs are the following:

rebuilding the facilities of the Faculty of Agriculture and Environment, the Al-Azhar University in Gaza;

establishing electronic and educational laboratories at the Al-Quds Open University and the Islamic University;

establishing a medical rehabilitation department at the Al-Amal Hospital;

establishing a specialist diabetic foot center at the Al-Wafaa Hospital;

contracting an ophthalmologist and procuring surgical supplies for the Public Eye Hospital; and

Creating job and vocational training opportunities for people with disability.

All these activities were co-implemented by QRCS's representation office and PRCS.

About Qatar Red Crescent (QRCS)

Established in 1978, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) is a humanitarian volunteering organization that aims to assist and empower vulnerable individuals and communities without partiality or discrimination.

QRCS is a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, which consists of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and 190 National Societies. QRCS is also a member of several GCC, Arab, and Islamic organizations, such as the Islamic Committee of International Crescent and the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization (ARCO). In this legally recognized capacity, QRCS has access to disaster and conflict zones, thus serving as an auxiliary to the State of Qatar in its humanitarian efforts — a role that distinguishes it from other local charities and NGOs.

QRCS operates both locally and internationally and has ongoing international relief and development projects in a number of countries throughout the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and Europe. QRCS's humanitarian actions include providing support in disaster preparedness, disaster response, risk reduction, and disaster recovery. To mitigate the impact of disasters and improve the livelihoods of affected populations, QRCS provides medical services, healthcare, and social development to local communities. It is also active at the humanitarian advocacy front. With the help of a vast network of trained, committed staff and volunteers, QRCS aspires to improve the lives of vulnerable people by mobilizing the power of humanity.

QRCS works under the umbrella of the seven international humanitarian principles: Humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary service, unity, and universality.

