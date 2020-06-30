QRCS completes a decade of humanitarian operations in West Bank, Jerusalem [EN/AR]

June 29th, 2020 ― Doha: Since its inception 10 years ago, the representation office of Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) in the West Bank and Jerusalem has made remarkable achievements that are still bearing fruits. Many hospitals have received medical equipment and supplies to continue to serve hundreds of patients from the Palestinian villages and towns every day, let alone the numerous livelihood projects to help the Palestinian families to earn their living.

Over the past decade, QRCS conducted seven relief projects for 32,473 beneficiaries (at a total cost of $548,602), 18 development projects for 323,390 beneficiaries ($3,108,306), six health care projects for 383,706 beneficiaries ($1,094,485), 12 food security projects for 104,978 beneficiaries ($792,182), and two economic empowerment projects for 620 beneficiaries ($355,972).

A plan has been recently announced by QRCS to launch new projects in the West Bank and Jerusalem during 2020. These include purchasing and upgrading medical equipment for the Makassed Islamic Charitable Society Hospital, for the benefit of 8,500 patients per year, with a budget of $250,000. Also, $117,000 worth of cancer drugs will be purchased for Augusta Victoria Hospital, which serves 4,000 cancer patients per year.

QRCS will purchase two ambulance vehicles for the ambulance and emergency center of Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS). In addition, the costs of equipment and operation for six months will be paid – around $182,950. At normal times, the beneficiaries from these services are estimated at 4,800 persons per month.

In order to build the capacity of its Palestinian counterpart, QRCS will procure 13 vital signs monitors, medications, and medical supplies at a cost of $400,000, as a contribution to the Coronavirus control efforts across the Palestinian territories.

As strategic partners, QRCS and PRCS work together on many projects to ensure optimized results, building on their close relations and unified vision of providing high-quality services that meet the needs of the Palestinian people and alleviate their suffering.

