QRCS Adahi reaches out to 141,000 vulnerable beneficiaries

August 5th, 2020 ― Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has concluded its Adahi project for the year 1441 A.H., for the benefit of 141,128 beneficiaries in total.

Under the Theme of “Offer Your Sacrifice”, QRCS personnel distributed the meat of 1,000 heads of sheep as Adahi Qurbani to 1,211 families and 2,672 laborers.

Meat rations were home-delivered to 60 vulnerable families living in remote areas of the country.

Musa Al-Othman, Public Relations Manger at Widam Co., praised the cooperation with QRCS on the Adahi project for the third year consecutively. He emphasized the company’s full support to the charitable project, which met the needs of poor families.

“We are committed to the highest standards of providing and slaughtering Adahi animals as per the health and religious requirements,” said Mr. Al-Othman. “We look forward to continuing our partnership with QRCS towards the social and humanitarian goals of this noble project”.

Internationally, the project was implemented in five countries (Palestine, Sudan, Somalia, Chad, and Ethiopia), with a total of 131,190 displaced persons, victims of disasters, poor widows, and orphans.

Overall, they received 8,590 animals, including cows, sheep, and goats, depending on availability in the respective countries.

These food provisions constituted a message of love and compassion from the benevolent donors in Qatar. The project has a dual benefit for both the donors and recipients. While being an act of worship, it is of great value to the needy who cannot afford to purchase high-quality food for their families. Also, it shows how others care for them and want to share with them the joy of Eid-ul-Adha, out of solidarity and unity.

According to the final report, the following activities were done in cooperation with the host National Societies:

Palestine: There were distributed 80 cows, which produced a net of 14,710 kg of meat, to 7,355 families (44,130 persons) in the cities and villages of the West Bank, as well as villages in northwestern Jerusalem. Sudan: The project covered 2,000 poor families with widows, orphans, or displaced persons. Five hundred heads of sheep were distributed to 12,000 beneficiaries in Khartoum and some states of the region of Darfur. Somalia: The Adahi project brought happiness to 4,000 Somali families, or 24,000 persons, in Mogadishu, Banaadir, Hiran, Kismayo, and Gardo. After hard times due to the recent floods, the meat of 4,000 goats provided good nutrition for their children, amid high rates of malnutrition. Chad: In three regions of the country, the receipt of Adahi meat was hailed by 6,000 destitute families, or 36,000 beneficiaries of 1,500 goats. Ethiopia: More than 2,510 families found their food during the Eid-ul-Adha. Prayers were sent to the charity payers of Qatar from 15,060 beneficiaries, who received 2,510 heads of sheep and goats in Oromia.

About Qatar Red Crescent (QRCS)

Established in 1978, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) is a humanitarian volunteering organization that aims to assist and empower vulnerable individuals and communities without partiality or discrimination.

QRCS is a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, which consists of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and 191 National Societies. QRCS is also a member of several GCC, Arab, and Islamic organizations, such as the Islamic Committee of International Crescent and the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization (ARCO). In this legally recognized capacity, QRCS has access to disaster and conflict zones, thus serving as an auxiliary to the State of Qatar in its humanitarian efforts — a role that distinguishes it from other local charities and NGOs.

QRCS operates both locally and internationally and has ongoing international relief and development projects in a number of countries throughout the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and Europe. QRCS's humanitarian actions include providing support in disaster preparedness, disaster response, risk reduction, and disaster recovery. To mitigate the impact of disasters and improve the livelihoods of affected populations, QRCS provides medical services, healthcare, and social development to local communities. It is also active at the humanitarian advocacy front. With the help of a vast network of trained, committed staff and volunteers, QRCS aspires to improve the lives of vulnerable people by mobilizing the power of humanity.

QRCS works under the umbrella of the seven international humanitarian principles: Humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary service, unity, and universality.