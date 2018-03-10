Qatar offers urgent aid to Gaza

DOHA, Feb 8 (KUNA) -- Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani Thursday instructed that urgent aid worth 33 million Qatari riyals (US nine million) be provided to the Gaza Strip.

Qatari humanitarian aid includes medicine, medical and food supplies and fuel for hospital generators, Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported.

The Qatari humanitarian gesture comes in response to the hard humanitarian conditions in the enclave due to a sharp shortage of medicine and fuel triggered off by the Israeli blockade on the Palestinian territory.