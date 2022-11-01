Qatar Fund for Development Signs an Agreement with Tomorrow’s Youth Organization to implement Bokrah 2 Project in Palestine

Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) has signed an agreement with Tomorrow’s Youth Organization (TYO) to implement the Bokrah 2 project in Palestine, which aims to enhance sustainable development goals through the support of education, mental health, employment, and women’s empowerment in the West Bank.

Since 2017, in partnership with TYO, QFFD has been able to provide educational and psychological services to more than 12,000 disadvantaged children, women and families in Palestine at its leading center in Nablus, which has become one of the most important educational centers in the region.

QFFD is committed to achieving the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals; the partnership between Tomorrow’s Youth and Qatar Fund for Development will achieve inclusive and sustainable development by empowering the most neglected children, youth, and women to reach their development potential as healthy, determined, and active members of their society. The Bokrah 2 program responds to the main needs and provides 1) quality education; 2) mental health services; 3) employment opportunities; and 4) women empowerment

HE Khalifa Al-Kuwari, Director General of QFFD said: “With high unemployment and inequality in education exacerbated by the COVID-19 crisis, the current situation requires multiple responses to these issues from the relevant sectors to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people, who face multiple humanitarian and developmental challenges. We are honored to continue to support our successful partner, Tomorrow’s Youth Organization, to meet the key needs of the Palestinian population, such as providing educational opportunities, mental health services, employment opportunities and empowerment programs for women.”

Mr. Hani Hikmat al-Masri, Founder of Tomorrow’s Youth Organization, said: “TYO is truly grateful for the continued support of QFFD in launching the second phase of our partnership in Palestine. Bokra 2 will empower the most marginalized children, youth, and women to be able to reach their development potential as healthy and resilient members of the community. In alignment with the Sustainable Development Agenda 2030, Bokra 2 is a 4-million-dollar grant, provided by QFFD to TYO, which is dedicated to empowering the most marginalized Palestinians through education, employment, mental health, and women empowerment programs — all of which aim to ensure a decent life for current and future generations in Palestine.”