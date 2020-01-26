Qatar Charity signs MoU with Palestinian Ministry of Local Government

Qatar Charity’s office in Palestine signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Local Government in Ramallah, to complete a project of establishing and operating a medical waste management system in the Gaza Strip, in cooperation with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), at an estimated cost of more than one million Qatari riyals.

The MoU was signed by Minister of Local Government Eng. Majdi Al-Saleh and director of Qatar Charity’s office in Ramallah, Palestine Mr. Huthayfa Said Jalamna, in the presence of representatives of the delegation of JICA, headed by ABE Toshiya, Chief Representative of JICA Palestine Office.

The project includes the completion of the establishment and operation of a medical waste management system in the Gaza Strip, in cooperation with JICA and local partners headed by the Palestinian Ministry of Local Government and the Joint Service Council (JSC) for Solid Waste Management in Southern and Central Gaza Strip.

Minister of Local Government Eng. Majdi Al-Saleh anticipated that the signing of MoU would mark the beginning of cooperation between Qatar Charity and the Ministry of Local Government in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, expressing his hope that Qatar Charity would provide the Ministry of Health in the West Bank with a medical waste treatment device.

For his part, the director of Qatar Charity’s office in Ramallah, Palestine Mr. Huthayfa Said Jalamna affirmed the continuous support from Qatar Charity to contribute to meeting the Palestinian people’s needs.

ABE Toshiya, Chief Representative of JICA Palestine Office, emphasized the importance of this health project for the people of the Gaza Strip, valuing the role played by Qatar Charity in providing medical waste treatment device in 2016.

This project comes as a continuation of the efforts exerted by the international and local organizations in Palestine to ensure cooperation and participation in completing the establishment and operation of the medical waste management project in Gaza.

Qatar Charity will supply, install and operate the solar energy system to provide electricity for operating the medical waste treatment device at the treatment plant in the southern Gaza Strip, in addition to the supply, installation and operation of a medium-voltage power grid for the medical waste treatment plant.