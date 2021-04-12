Qatar Charity provides safe drinking water in Palestine

Qatar Charity (QC) provided safe drinking water to 2,000 residents of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, by digging a water well and installing a desalination plant in this area, in cooperation with the Palestinian Water Authority (PWA).

This comes within the framework of the cooperation agreement between Qatar Charity and PWA to implement the development projects that contribute to improving water and sanitation services in the Gaza Strip.

It is expected that Qatar Charity, during the coming period, will complete the projects that include rehabilitating and maintaining sewage pumping stations in the various governorates of the Gaza Strip.

The project of drilling a water well and installing a desalination plant will contribute to reducing the percentage of diseases and deaths caused by unsafe water in this region, in addition to raising awareness about health and personal hygiene, and limiting the spread of infectious diseases and deadly epidemics.

The project aims to improve the environmental situation and public safety, reduce displacement from drought-hit areas in search of water sources, and contribute to security and stability in the region.

The beneficiaries expressed their great happiness at the implementation of the project that will contribute to meeting their water needs.