Qatar Charity provides medical supplies to Palestinian hospitals

Qatar Charity office in Palestine implemented a project to provide medical supplies to government hospitals in cooperation with the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

Qatar Charity provided vital signs measuring devices, beds, covers, and medical glove boxes to hospitals in the northern, central and southern West Bank, contributing to the development of the health service provided to hundreds of patients.

The project aims to improve the type of services in hospitals and work to reduce the economic burden on health service providers.

Qatar Charity seeks to enhance health services provided in West Bank hospitals, especially hospitals with a shortage of necessary equipment through this project and other health projects.

Education support

This project comes two days after the Qatar Charity office in Palestine signed two frameworks for joint action with the Palestinian Ministry of Education to implement several projects that serve the educational process in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

These projects related to building and furnishing schools, linking them to solar energy systems, rehabilitating some of them to be compatible with students with disabilities, providing many supplies related to infrastructure, and providing school aids.

Economic Empowerment Projects

In the past few days, Qatar Charity signed a joint framework with the Ministry of Social Development to implement projects that serve the social sector, the economic empowerment sector, and housing the poor.

The signed framework includes implementing Qatar Charity projects in Palestine within the social sector, economic empowerment, housing for the poor, and the integration of roles between the two institutions to reach the neediest beneficiaries in the various governorates (West Bank and Gaza Strip.

Food security

To enhance food security in Palestine, Qatar Charity and the Palestinian Ministry of Agriculture signed a joint framework (2021-2023) that emphasizes strengthening the strategic partnership and continuous cooperation between the two parties.

Relief campaign

The implementation of the health supplies project and the signing of joint frameworks with several Palestinian ministries for the benefit of the targeted in Gaza and the West Bank coincides with the continuation of the Relief campaign.